Let’s take a look at the upcoming week.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Today: Hollie Hughes. Saturday: Maddie May.
Fair Grounds: Tuesday: Mardi Gras.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Royal Delta.
Laurel Park: Saturday: Miracle Wood, General George, Barbara Fritchie, Wide Country, John Campbell, Nellie Morse.
Oaklawn: Saturday: Bayakoa, Razorback, Southwest. Sunday: Downthedustyroad, Dixie Belle.
Sam Houston: Saturday: Jim’s Orbit, Two Altazano, Houston Turf, H-Town, Miss Bluebonnet.
Santa Anita: Today: Wishing Well. Saturday: Buena Vista. Sunday: Spring Fever.
Tampa Bay: Saturday: Turf Dash, Lightning City.
Standardbreds
Miami Valley: Today: Survivor series fillies and mares. Tuesday: Brown Memorial trot. Friday: Memorial Medley trotters. Saturday: Memorial Medley horses and geldings. Sunday: Owens Memorial.
Yonkers: Thursday: Billings series.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $24,937.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $83,721.
Sam Houston: Super high 5, $50,051.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $165,383; super high 5, $14,482.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $37,430.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $24,847.