Let’s take a look at the upcoming week.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Today: Hollie Hughes. Saturday: Maddie May.

Fair Grounds: Tuesday: Mardi Gras.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Royal Delta.

Laurel Park: Saturday: Miracle Wood, General George, Barbara Fritchie, Wide Country, John Campbell, Nellie Morse.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Bayakoa, Razorback, Southwest. Sunday: Downthedustyroad, Dixie Belle.

Sam Houston: Saturday: Jim’s Orbit, Two Altazano, Houston Turf, H-Town, Miss Bluebonnet.

Santa Anita: Today: Wishing Well. Saturday: Buena Vista. Sunday: Spring Fever.

Tampa Bay: Saturday: Turf Dash, Lightning City.

Standardbreds

Miami Valley: Today: Survivor series fillies and mares. Tuesday: Brown Memorial trot. Friday: Memorial Medley trotters. Saturday: Memorial Medley horses and geldings. Sunday: Owens Memorial.

Yonkers: Thursday: Billings series.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $24,937.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $83,721.

Sam Houston: Super high 5, $50,051.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $165,383; super high 5, $14,482.

Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $37,430.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $24,847.

