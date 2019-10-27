KW Malibu Run took a little while, but when he decided to run, he took off.
The Plum Creek Kennel Oxbow Trow entrant battled RF Paco and Superior Tailor until the home stretch, then held them off for by a half-length to claim the Iowa Breeders’ Cup consolation title Sunday afternoon at Iowa Greyhound Park.
“He’s definitely a fast dog. When he wants to run, he’s gone,” trainer Vera Rasnake said.
Malibu broke well and sped to the corner with a lead. However, Paco and Tailor pressed him.
“Normally when he’s out and gets his nose in front he’s gone. It looked like when he reached the home stretch, he decided he had enough and took off,” Rasnake said. “When I was watching him, I was wondering ‘what are you doing’?”
Malibu posted a 31.23. He paid $8.20, $6, and $4.
Superior Tailor placed and RF Paco was third. Wyatt Wins was fourth.
The consolation race has a $7,500 purse. The breakdown from first to eighth place is: $3,000, $1,500, $750, $600, $525, $450, $375 and $300.
Last year, B’s Burglar Eyes, Stidham Racing, won. In 2016 and 17, O Ya Kapow and Killer Onyx, both of Wayne R. Ward Kennel, won.