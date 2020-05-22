The live racing season isn’t even a week old, and there’s a nice trend.
The handle at Iowa Greyhound Park has been impressive. Opening night nearly reached the $200,000 mark. That was aided with IGP being the only track running.
However, the numbers remained strong through the past three sessions.
Remember, it was all via the internet as patrons cannot attend because of COVID-19 rules established by the Iowa governor and Iowa residents cannot wager on state tracks on the internet.
That will continue during the holiday weekend, with post times of 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
A special 10-race card on Memorial Day will take place with a 1 p.m. post time. The feature will be the Memorial Sprint.
Hopefully, spectators soon will be allowed to watch and participate in competing for a share of the handle.
Carryovers
Twin tri: $72.
Twin super: $89.
Schooler watch
It’s My Life, T and T Kennel, 30.98.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Churchill Downs: Saturday: Matt Winn, Blame, Shawnee, War Chant, Tepin.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Charles Whittingham, Daytona. Monday: Shoemaker, Monrovia, Gamely.
CARRYOVERS
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $20,446.
Thoroughbreds
Churchill Downs: Super high 5, $24,103; pick 6 jackpot, $79,288.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $555,619.
Santa Anita: Super high 5, $19,910; pick 6 jackpot, $224,102.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $187,347.