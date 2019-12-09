Horse racing tracks like to promote a “day” to celebrate a card filled with stakes.
Fair Grounds, in Louisiana, has such an event Saturday afternoon.
It’s Louisiana Champions Day, which will feature state-bred horses. And the list covers all types, sizes and ages.
Races begin with the quarter horses, with the Juvenile, Derby and Classic – all graded stakes.
The thoroughbreds then take center stage, with the Ladies Turf, Juvenile, Sprint, Ladies Sprint, Lassie, Classic and Turf.
All have $100,000 purse except for the Classic, which is $150,000.
Post time is noon.
NOTE
Woodbine ends its meet Sunday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Wednesday: Holiday Distance Challenge second round. Saturday: Third round.
Orange Park: Tonight: 550, 660 and 770 first round. Saturday: Finals.
Palm Beach: Wednesday: Dick Andrews Futurity second round. Sunday: Third round.
Southland: Wednesday: Two for the Monday Final 4. Sunday: Final 5 (if needed). JS Makin Waves, Chillaxification and JS Flamin Ace have wins.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: NYSSS Great White Way division. Sunday: NYSSS Fifth Avenue division.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Fort Lauderdale, Harlan’s Holiday, Sugar Swirl, My Charmer, Rampart.
Tampa Bay: Saturday: Marion County, City of Ocala.
Woodbine: Saturday: Display. Sunday: Valedictory.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $16,551.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $19,471.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $20,822.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $250,367.
Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $13,336.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $69,587; pick 6 jackpot, $22,102.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Early jackpot high 5, $10,725; late jackpot high 5, $47,222.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $131,357.