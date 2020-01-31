Orange Park will be the track to watch Saturday night.

It will host the final of the Derby, on the 660-yard course.

The entrants, by box:

1. Fakeit to Makeit

2. Super C Addison

3. Pat C Woozy

4. Pat C Jacob

5. UC Ricky Snickle

6. RPG Get You Back

7. TRSS Gonwitdawin

8. WP’s Twistedlady

Selections

RPG Get You Back is the morning line favorite. However, I like Fakeit to Makeit to win. I like both to hit the ticket. I’ll include Super C Addison and UC Ricky Snickle. WP’s Twistedlady is my wild card – the 8 box is tough on the long course., but if she gets out early, watch out.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Withers. Sunday: Busanda.

Fair Grounds: Saturday: Romero Memorial.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Holy Bull, Forward Gal, Swale, Sweetest Chant, Dania Beach.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Martha Washington, American Beauty.

Santa Anita: Saturday: San Pasqual, San Marcos, Robert Lewis. Sunday: Baffle.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Tonight: Blizzard, Snowshoe.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Orange Park: Tri super, $19,471.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $252,159; pick 5, $46,314.

Gulfstream: Super high 5, $10,122.

Sam Houston: Super high 5, $24,682.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $50,049.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Early super high 5, $14,606.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $75,634.