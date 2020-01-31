Orange Park will be the track to watch Saturday night.
It will host the final of the Derby, on the 660-yard course.
The entrants, by box:
1. Fakeit to Makeit
2. Super C Addison
3. Pat C Woozy
4. Pat C Jacob
5. UC Ricky Snickle
6. RPG Get You Back
7. TRSS Gonwitdawin
8. WP’s Twistedlady
Selections
RPG Get You Back is the morning line favorite. However, I like Fakeit to Makeit to win. I like both to hit the ticket. I’ll include Super C Addison and UC Ricky Snickle. WP’s Twistedlady is my wild card – the 8 box is tough on the long course., but if she gets out early, watch out.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Withers. Sunday: Busanda.
Fair Grounds: Saturday: Romero Memorial.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Holy Bull, Forward Gal, Swale, Sweetest Chant, Dania Beach.
Oaklawn: Saturday: Martha Washington, American Beauty.
Santa Anita: Saturday: San Pasqual, San Marcos, Robert Lewis. Sunday: Baffle.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Tonight: Blizzard, Snowshoe.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Tri super, $19,471.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $252,159; pick 5, $46,314.
Gulfstream: Super high 5, $10,122.
Sam Houston: Super high 5, $24,682.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $50,049.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Early super high 5, $14,606.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $75,634.