Preseason schoolers continue at Iowa Greyhound Park.

Here are some highlights:

Wednesday (30 races)

Fastest time: JD Payload (Stidham & Brindle), 31.98.

Top returnees: JW Navajo (Copper Kettle Kennel), Killer Tolstoy (Superior Kennel), JD Simplified (Stidham & Brindle).

Top performers: Cheer for Me (Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow), Empire Magnet (Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow-Trow), CW Emilio (Jackson Greyhounds).

Thursday (26 races)

Fastest time: JW Montego (Jackson Greyhounds), 31.60.

Top returnees: Superior Tuvia (Superior Kennel), 2020 Au Revoir Champion, RF Paco (Superior Kennel), Koukele (Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow).

Top performers: Superior Rex (Superior Kennel), Uncle Six (Stidham & Brindle), XB Parlay(Xtrem Hess Racing), KW Viper (Jackson Greyhounds).

Check out race videos HERE

Weekend schedule:

Saturday, April 17, 12:30 p.m. post.

Sunday, April 18, 12:30 p.m. post.

NOTES

Delta Downs ends its meet tonight.

Mahoning Valley ends its meet Saturday.

Aqueduct ends its meet Sunday.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Woodhaven, NYSSS Times Square. Sunday: NYSSS Park Avenue, Memories of Silver.

Charles Town: Saturday: Original Gold.

Keeneland: Today: Doubledogdare Saturday: Elkorn.

Laurel Park: Saturday: Dahlia, Federico Tesio, Whiteley, Clark, Leatherbury, Primonetta, Weber City Miss.

Oaklawn: Today: Rainbow Miss, Rainbow. Saturday: Oaklawn Handicap, Apple Blossom.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Californian. Sunday: Tokyo City, Kona Gold.

Standardbreds

Miami Valley: Tonight: Pacer filly final. Saturday: Colt final.

CARRYOVERS

Greyhounds

Wheeling Island: Twin tri, $11,068.

Thoroughbreds

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $28,197.

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $95,968.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $526,932.

Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,238.

Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $25,437.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $152,961.

Tampa Bay Pick 5, $51,336.

Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $211,561.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $25,300.

