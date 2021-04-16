Preseason schoolers continue at Iowa Greyhound Park.
Here are some highlights:
Wednesday (30 races)
Fastest time: JD Payload (Stidham & Brindle), 31.98.
Top returnees: JW Navajo (Copper Kettle Kennel), Killer Tolstoy (Superior Kennel), JD Simplified (Stidham & Brindle).
Top performers: Cheer for Me (Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow), Empire Magnet (Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow-Trow), CW Emilio (Jackson Greyhounds).
Thursday (26 races)
Fastest time: JW Montego (Jackson Greyhounds), 31.60.
Top returnees: Superior Tuvia (Superior Kennel), 2020 Au Revoir Champion, RF Paco (Superior Kennel), Koukele (Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow).
Top performers: Superior Rex (Superior Kennel), Uncle Six (Stidham & Brindle), XB Parlay(Xtrem Hess Racing), KW Viper (Jackson Greyhounds).
Check out race videos HERE.
Weekend schedule:
Saturday, April 17, 12:30 p.m. post.
Sunday, April 18, 12:30 p.m. post.
NOTES
Delta Downs ends its meet tonight.
Mahoning Valley ends its meet Saturday.
Aqueduct ends its meet Sunday.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Woodhaven, NYSSS Times Square. Sunday: NYSSS Park Avenue, Memories of Silver.
Charles Town: Saturday: Original Gold.
Keeneland: Today: Doubledogdare Saturday: Elkorn.
Laurel Park: Saturday: Dahlia, Federico Tesio, Whiteley, Clark, Leatherbury, Primonetta, Weber City Miss.
Oaklawn: Today: Rainbow Miss, Rainbow. Saturday: Oaklawn Handicap, Apple Blossom.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Californian. Sunday: Tokyo City, Kona Gold.
Standardbreds
Miami Valley: Tonight: Pacer filly final. Saturday: Colt final.
CARRYOVERS
Greyhounds
Wheeling Island: Twin tri, $11,068.
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $28,197.
Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $95,968.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $526,932.
Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,238.
Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $25,437.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $152,961.
Tampa Bay Pick 5, $51,336.
Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $211,561.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $25,300.