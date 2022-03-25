There are a couple of things that highlight the latter part of March.
First, it becomes spring. Second, it’s time for schooling races to begin at Iowa Greyhound Park.
All dogs must school to qualify to run in betting races. Experienced dogs basically must make it around the track. Younger or inexperienced greyhounds must be within a time or lengths-behind range.
The preseason schooling schedule:
• Saturday, April 2: 12:30 p.m.
• Sunday: April 3: 12:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, April 6: 5 p.m.
• Thursday, April 7: 5 p.m.
• Saturday, April 9: 12:30 p.m.
• Sunday: April 10: 12:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, April 13: 5 p.m.
• Thursday, April 14: 5 p.m.
The season begins Saturday, April 16.
NOTES
Hoosier Park opens its meet tonight.
Fair Grounds ends its meet Sunday.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Belle Gallantey, Caixa Eletronica, Dads Caps, Kelly Kip, More to Tell, Peeping Tom, Sis City, Stud Muffin, Videogenic, Xtra Heat. Sunday: East View.
Fair Grounds: Saturday: Costa Rising, Crescent City Derby, Crescent City Oaks, Muniz Memorial Classic, New Orleans Classic, Tom Benson, Oaks, Louisiana Derby. Sunday: Page Cortez, Shantel Lanerie, Star Guitar.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Melody of Colors, Texas Glitter.
Mahoning Valley: Saturday: Southern Park.
Oaklawn: Saturday: Purple Martin.
Sam Houston: Saturday: Bara Lass, Groovy, Richard King Turf, San Jacinto Turf, Spirit of Texas, Star of Texas, Yellow Rose.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Santa Ana.
Tampa Bay Downs: Sunday: Equistaff, Turf Classic, Sprint, Ocala Breeders’ Sales, Distaff Turf, Sophomore Fillies.
Turf Paradise: Today: Arizona Stallion.
Turfway: Saturday: Serena’s Song.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Tri State: Tri super, $10,664.
Wheeling Island: Twin tri, $10,556.
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $120,732.
Gulfstream Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $248,939.
Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $18,121.
Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $80,048.
Sam Houston: Super high 5, $37,180.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $28,952; super high 5, $10,163.