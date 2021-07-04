Jake Ungs summed up the final of Iowa Greyhound Park’s King and Queen stakes with a quote from the famous movie, “The Big Lebowski.”
“If you will it dude, it is no dream.”
That worked, as the Copper Kettle Kennel entry, KB’s Big Iron, led the entire race to claim the championship Sunday afternoon.
“He had a fabulous break,” said co-owner Joe Fusaro. “He hit the lid and was out first. I thought he had a chance.”
Fusaro, who made the trip from Minnesota for the final, owns Big Iron with Joe Frenetto.
BGR Wide Open broke with Big Iron, who had the four box. Wide Open went a bit wide in the first turn, giving Big Iron more space.
However, JW Montego found another gear, but couldn’t close the gap.
“The four box is what we wanted,” Ungs, the trainer, said. “He’s all about running his race and hitting the lid. He likes the middle.”
The win tied the stakes series with the queens. Both have 18 victories through the years.
Big Iron paid $26.60, $12.80 and $8.40.
JW Montego, of Jackson Greyhounds, placed, RF Juanita, of Superior Kennel, showed and Vino Val, of Copper Kettle, was fourth.
The purse is $30,000, with $12,000 to the winner, $6,000 to the runner-up and $3,000 to third. Fourth place earned $2,400, fifth $,2100, sixth, $1,800, seventh, $1,500 and eighth, $1,200.
Gonz Dandelion, of T&T Kennel, a king, won last year.