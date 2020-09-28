RF Snowflake picked up her third straight victory Sunday in Iowa Greyhound Park’s Future Star stakes.
The Superior Kennel entry posted a 30.91 for her ninth win this season.
The qualifiers with kennel and points:
- RF Snowflake, Superior Kennel, 60.
- Jenny Wah, Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow, 45.
- BGR Snow Blast, Boeckenstedt Kennel, 40.
- JD Elegant, Stidham & Brindle Kennel, 37.
- Lucille Beale, Clayton Black Kennel, 35.
- Another Deven, Clayton Black Kennel, 35.
- Kodi Girl, Jackson Greyhounds, 32.
They will compete Saturday evening for the $30,000 purse. The winner earns $12,000, with the remaining divided by finish: $6,000, $3,000, $2,400, $2,100, $1,800, $1,500 and $1,200.
Revin Devon won last year.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $5,071. It is forced out Thursday evening.
Twin super: $8,385.
IGP schoolers
Benecio, of Jackson Greyhounds, posted the fastest time Sunday, 31.64.
NOTES
Keeneland opens its meet Friday.
Gulfstream Park West opens its meet Saturday.
Pimlico ends its meet Saturday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Saturday: Festival of Stakes finals.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Thursday: Joseph Gimma. Friday: Bertram Bongard. Saturday: Belmont Derby Invitational, Gallan Bloom, Joe Hirsch, Kelso, Pilgrim. Sunday: Belmont Turf Sprint, Miss Grillo.
Keeneland: Friday: Darley Alcibiades, Ogden Phoenix. Saturday: Turf Mile, Breeders’ Futurity, First Lady, Thoroughbred Club of America, Woodford. Sunday: Spinster, Bourbon, Indian Summer.
Pimlico: Thursday: Chick Lang, Jim McKay, Very One. Friday: Pimlico Special. Saturday: Preakness, DeFrancis Memorial, Skipat, Miss Preakness, Black-Eyed Susan, James Murphy, Hilltop, Laurel Futurity, Dinner Party, Gallorette, Selima, President Cup.
Santa Anita: Saturday: City of Hope. Sunday: Zuma Beach, Surfer Girl.
Woodbine: Saturday: Toronto Cup, Duchess. Sunday: Vice Regent.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $204,116.
Indiana Grand: Pick 6, $53,774; pick 5, $25,775.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $10,803.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $128,195.
Woodbine: Super high 5 jackpot, $107,801; pick 6 jackpot, $87,227.