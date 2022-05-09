This is the week I’ve been dreading.

There are only four racing dates remaining for Iowa Greyhound Park.

The long-running track will end Sunday afternoon. It’s been a glorious run.

I understand a change in gambling habits was among the reasons for the close. Regardless, I’m saddened by it.

It’s best to look back on great memories – and enjoy racing that remains at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, and 1 p.m. Sunday.

IGP schoolers best time

Xtrem Goat, Xtrem Hess Racing, 32.36.

NOTES

Pimlico opens its meet Thursday.

Prairie Meadows opens its meet Friday.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Belmont: Saturday: Beaugay, Man o’ War, Peter Pan, Runhappy, Vagrancy. Sunday: Gold Fever.

Churchill Downs: Saturday: Manzelle.

Charles Town: Saturday: Coin Collector.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Roar.

Monmouth: Saturday: Spruce Fir. Sunday: John Reilly.

Prairie Meadows: Friday: Goldfinch.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Santa Barbara.

Thistledown: Thursday: William Petro.

Woodbine: Sunday: Jacques Cartier.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Southland: Tri super, $13,339.

Tri State: Tri super, $10,485.

Thoroughbreds

Belmont: Pick 6, $53,679.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $149,412.

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,925.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $135,184.

Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $23,408.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $244,931.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $61,440.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $160,755.

