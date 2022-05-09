A sad countdown BY GARY DURA May 9, 2022 55 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! This is the week I’ve been dreading.There are only four racing dates remaining for Iowa Greyhound Park.The long-running track will end Sunday afternoon. It’s been a glorious run.I understand a change in gambling habits was among the reasons for the close. Regardless, I’m saddened by it.It’s best to look back on great memories – and enjoy racing that remains at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, and 1 p.m. Sunday.IGP schoolers best timeXtrem Goat, Xtrem Hess Racing, 32.36.NOTESPimlico opens its meet Thursday.Prairie Meadows opens its meet Friday.STAKESThoroughbredsBelmont: Saturday: Beaugay, Man o’ War, Peter Pan, Runhappy, Vagrancy. Sunday: Gold Fever.Churchill Downs: Saturday: Manzelle.Charles Town: Saturday: Coin Collector.Gulfstream: Saturday: Roar.Monmouth: Saturday: Spruce Fir. Sunday: John Reilly.Prairie Meadows: Friday: Goldfinch.Santa Anita: Saturday: Santa Barbara.Thistledown: Thursday: William Petro.Woodbine: Sunday: Jacques Cartier.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)GreyhoundsSouthland: Tri super, $13,339.Tri State: Tri super, $10,485.ThoroughbredsBelmont: Pick 6, $53,679.Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $149,412.Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,925.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $135,184.Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $23,408.Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $244,931.Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $61,440.StandardbredsWoodbine: Jackpot high 5, $160,755. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today IN TH FIRST: Popular rock band to return to Dubuque in summer concert series 1 dead, 2 children seriously injured in crash in Dubuque 1 dead, 2 children seriously injured in crash in Dubuque Biz Buzz Monday: Dubuque jeweler expands with private bridal salon Local law enforcement reports