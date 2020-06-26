Jill St. John and Gonz Dandelion are undefeated in qualifying in Iowa Greyhound Park’s King and Queen stakes.
They represent each bracket. There are 32 greyhounds remaining – 16 in each. They will face off Sunday in round three. The top four in each advance to the final.
Despite going two-for-two, St. John, of Stidham & Brindle Kennel, and Dandelion, of T and T Kennel, aren’t a lock for the final. A fourth place would assure both a spot in the final.
On the queen’s side, T’s Bree Harison and L’s Kimberly posted a win and place for 32 points. For the kings, At’s Golden has a third and a win for 28.
Defending champion JD Revelation did not advance.
To follow the standings, click HERE.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $265.
Twin super: $2,113.
IGP schooler watch
Crowbar, of T and T Kennel, posted the fastest time Thursday, 31.19.
NOTE
Churchill Downs ends its meet Sunday.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Today: Hessonite. Saturday: Just A Game, New York, True North, Vagrancy Handicap. Sunday: Bouwerie.
Churchill Downs: Saturday: Regret, Stephen Foster, Fleur De Lis, Bashford Manor.
Prairie Meadows: Saturday: Bob Bryant. Sunday: Gray’s Lake.
Woodbine: Saturday: Nassau.
Thoroughbreds
Northfield: Saturday: Ohio Sire.
Woodbine: Tonight: Ontario Sire.
CARRYOVERS
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Tri super, $21,520.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $21,056.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $153,861.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $216,447.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $61,218.
Woodbine: Pick 6 jackpot, $65,630.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Early jackpot high 5, $54,154; late jackpot high 5, $65,202.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $143,503.