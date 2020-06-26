Jill St. John and Gonz Dandelion are undefeated in qualifying in Iowa Greyhound Park’s King and Queen stakes.

They represent each bracket. There are 32 greyhounds remaining – 16 in each. They will face off Sunday in round three. The top four in each advance to the final.

Despite going two-for-two, St. John, of Stidham & Brindle Kennel, and Dandelion, of T and T Kennel, aren’t a lock for the final. A fourth place would assure both a spot in the final.

On the queen’s side, T’s Bree Harison and L’s Kimberly posted a win and place for 32 points. For the kings, At’s Golden has a third and a win for 28.

Defending champion JD Revelation did not advance.

To follow the standings, click HERE

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $265.

Twin super: $2,113.

IGP schooler watch

Crowbar, of T and T Kennel, posted the fastest time Thursday, 31.19.

NOTE

Churchill Downs ends its meet Sunday.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Belmont: Today: Hessonite. Saturday: Just A Game, New York, True North, Vagrancy Handicap. Sunday: Bouwerie.

Churchill Downs: Saturday: Regret, Stephen Foster, Fleur De Lis, Bashford Manor.

Prairie Meadows: Saturday: Bob Bryant. Sunday: Gray’s Lake.

Woodbine: Saturday: Nassau.

Thoroughbreds

Northfield: Saturday: Ohio Sire.

Woodbine: Tonight: Ontario Sire.

CARRYOVERS

Greyhounds

Orange Park: Tri super, $21,520.

Thoroughbreds

Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $21,056.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $153,861.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $216,447.

Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $61,218.

Woodbine: Pick 6 jackpot, $65,630.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Early jackpot high 5, $54,154; late jackpot high 5, $65,202.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $143,503.