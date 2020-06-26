CLOSE

Man comes into contact with power lines, dies in Rockford

US consumer spending up 8.2%, partly erasing record plunge

US police registry would fail without changes in states

Confirmed new virus cases hit a new high in US

Police say person shot in Glasgow has died; 6 others injured

In reversal, board votes not to hold 2020 Jackson County Fair

Local officials have $3 million in lead-abatement funding for Dubuque County -- and few takers

Federal COVID-19 data provides another look at local nursing homes

In Dubuque hospitals, other frontline workers face pandemic

COVID-19 confirmed in 2nd employee at Sunnycrest Manor

18 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 5 more in Grant County, 4 in Lafayette County