After weeks (months?) of buildup to the Breeders’ Cup, it stands to reason that stakes racing would calm down.

That is true this weekend, as two tracks will have graded events.

At Woodbine Saturday, the Maple Leaf starts the stakes. The $150,000 event is for 3 and older fillies and mares. It’s 10 furlongs.

Then, it’s the Grade 2 Bessarabian, with a $175,000 purse. It’s for 3 and older fillies and mares on the 7-furlong course.

On Sunday, the Grade 2 Autumn is for 3 and olders. It is 8.5 furlongs. The purse is $175,000.

All are on the all-weather track.

Del Mar joins the action Sunday with the Grade 3 Bob Hope. It is for 2-year-olds on the 7-furlong dirt course, with a purse of $100,000. Saturday, it has the ungraded Desi Arnaz.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Wheeling Island: Today: Keystone Championship first round.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Artie Schiller. Sunday: Winter Memories.

Churchill Downs: Saturday: Dream Supreme.

Charles Town: Saturday: My Sister Pearl.

Delta Downs: Tonight: Treasure Chest. Saturday: Delta Mile.

Golden Gate: Saturday: Golden Nugget.

Laurel Park: Saturday: James Lewis, Smart Halo, Thirty Eight.

Mahoning Valley: Saturday: Ohio Debutante.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Saturday: Kindergarten series finals and consolations.

Northfield: Sunday: Gridiron series finals.

Woodbine: Saturday: WEG/SBOA finals.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Tri State: Tri super, $19,790.

Thoroughbreds

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $14,235.

Churchill Downs: Pick 6, $72,133.

Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $102,359.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $307,831.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $34,920.

Standardbred

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $139,512.

