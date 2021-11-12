Somewhat of a lull BY GARY DURA Nov 12, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! After weeks (months?) of buildup to the Breeders’ Cup, it stands to reason that stakes racing would calm down.That is true this weekend, as two tracks will have graded events.At Woodbine Saturday, the Maple Leaf starts the stakes. The $150,000 event is for 3 and older fillies and mares. It’s 10 furlongs.Then, it’s the Grade 2 Bessarabian, with a $175,000 purse. It’s for 3 and older fillies and mares on the 7-furlong course.On Sunday, the Grade 2 Autumn is for 3 and olders. It is 8.5 furlongs. The purse is $175,000.All are on the all-weather track.Del Mar joins the action Sunday with the Grade 3 Bob Hope. It is for 2-year-olds on the 7-furlong dirt course, with a purse of $100,000. Saturday, it has the ungraded Desi Arnaz.STAKESGreyhoundsWheeling Island: Today: Keystone Championship first round.ThoroughbredsAqueduct: Saturday: Artie Schiller. Sunday: Winter Memories.Churchill Downs: Saturday: Dream Supreme.Charles Town: Saturday: My Sister Pearl.Delta Downs: Tonight: Treasure Chest. Saturday: Delta Mile.Golden Gate: Saturday: Golden Nugget.Laurel Park: Saturday: James Lewis, Smart Halo, Thirty Eight.Mahoning Valley: Saturday: Ohio Debutante.StandardbredsMeadowlands: Saturday: Kindergarten series finals and consolations.Northfield: Sunday: Gridiron series finals.Woodbine: Saturday: WEG/SBOA finals.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)GreyhoundsTri State: Tri super, $19,790.ThoroughbredsCharles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $14,235.Churchill Downs: Pick 6, $72,133.Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $102,359.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $307,831.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $34,920.StandardbredWoodbine: Jackpot high 5, $139,512. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today Happy Joe's to reopen Galena location Police: Dubuque man faces 11 charges for forging $4,300 in checks Daniel W. Roling Grant County school board maintains COVID-19 quarantine policy in defiance of health department Dubuque-based company to expand footprint, acquire 8 Deere stores