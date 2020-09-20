Each of the first-round winners are in each of the second-round qualifiers Wednesday in the second round of Iowa Greyhound Park’s Future Star stakes.
Based on first-round results, race 2 look to the be toughest.
It has winner Lucille Beale, and second-place finishers XK Puts and RF Angelwings. It includes third-place finishers T’s Capt Phasma.
Remaining qualifiers, with first round’s top finisher:
Race 4: BGR Keepthefaith.
Race 6: RF Snowflake.
Race 10: Jenny Wah.
Race 12: Jax Pop Star.
Race 14: Electrify Effect.
The top 24 will advance to the third round Sunday.
Follow the standings HERE.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $3,249.
Twin super: $7,558.
IGP schoolers
XM Cowgirl, of Xtrem Hess Racing, and BGR The Outlaw, of Boeckenstedt Kennel, posted the fastest time Sunday, 31.55.
NOTES
Arlington ends its meet Saturday.
Churchill Downs ends its meet Sunday.
Gulfstream ends its meet Sunday.
Monmouth ends its meet Sunday.
Pimlico opens its meet Thursday.
Santa Anita opens its meet Friday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Saturday: Group A fourth round, Group B fourth round. Sunday: Group C fourth round.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Saturday: Noble Damsel, Vosburgh.
Churchill Downs: Saturday: Ack Ack.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Florida Sire Stakes, Armed Forces, Our Dear Peggy, Hollywood Beach.
Monmouth: Saturday: Violet. Sunday: Smoke Glacken.
Prairie Meadows: Saturday: Iowa Sorority, Iowa Cradle, Iowa Oaks, Iowa Derby, Donna Reed, Gov. Branstad, Dan Johnson Sprint.
Santa Anita: Friday: Eddie D, Saturday: American Pharoah, Awesome Again, Rodeo Drive, Chandelier, John Henry, Unzip Me. Speakeasy, Chillingworth. Sunday: Sprint, Zenyatta, Tokyo City Cup.
Woodbine: Saturday: Ontario Fashion. Sunday: Bull Page, Victorian Queen.
Standardbreds
Hoosier Park: Friday: Kentuckiana pace and trot, Caesars Trotting Classic, Elevation, Jenna’s Beach Boy, Moni Maker, Pacing Derby, Madison County.
Woodbine: Saturday: Mohawk Million, Metro Pace, She’s A Great Lady, Hilton.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Tri super, $14,892.
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $80,286.
Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $82,359.
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $14,138.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $592,479.
Indiana Grand: Pick 6, $29,130.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $109,731.