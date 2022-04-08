Schooling races roll on BY GARY DURA Apr 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! It’s a busy time at Iowa Greyhound Park.Two sessions of schooling races have been completed, with more on Saturday and Sunday. Post time is 12:30 p.m. each day.Here are some dogs to watch:Wednesday• JW Rollingstones, Jackson Greyhounds.• JW Santana, Jackson Greyhounds.• Humungous One, Xtrem Hess Racing.• Crowdstrike, Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow.• Fastest time: BGR Blazeofglory, Boeckenstedt Kennel, 32.03Thursday• KW Jaguar, Jackson Greyhounds.• XT’s Whistle Pig, Xtrem Hess Racing.• Sheza Gigawatt, Brindle Kennel.• VJ Oh Mama, Clayton Black Kennel.• Fastest time: Arkans Austrina, Jackson Greyhounds, 31.80.NOTESKeeneland opens its meet today.Sam Houston ends its meet Saturday.STAKESThoroughbredsAqueduct: Saturday: Bay Shore, Carter, Danger’s Hour, Distaff, Gazelle, Wood Memorial. Sunday: Top Flight.Keeneland: Today: Ashland, Transylvania, Lafayette: Saturday: Appalachian, Commonwealth, Madison, Shakertown, Blue Grass. Sunday: Beaumont, Palisades.Mahoning Valley: Saturday: Howard Noonan.Oaklawn: Saturday: Rainbow Miss, Rainbow.Santa Anita: Saturday: Echo Eddie, Evening Jewel, Monrovia, Providencia, Royal Heroine, Derby, Oaks. Sunday: John Shear, Siren Lure.StandardbredsMiami Valley: Sunday: Omar Hiteman.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)GreyhoundsSouthland: Tri super, $22,267.Tri State: Tri super, $10,849.Wheeling Island: Twin tri, $10,791.ThoroughbredsCharles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,352.Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $17,217.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $16,510.Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $56,142.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $203,005.Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $221,197.Tampa Bay Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $34,712.Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $100,303. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today Litigation continues 18 months after Dubuque house explosion; 2 men report serious injuries Police: Chase in Dubuque ends in injury crash, arrest F. Jeffrey Pusateri Police: Dubuque man assaulted girlfriend, fled with her child Developer nixes proposed 60-unit apartment complex in Dubuque