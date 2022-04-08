It’s a busy time at Iowa Greyhound Park.

Two sessions of schooling races have been completed, with more on Saturday and Sunday. Post time is 12:30 p.m. each day.

Here are some dogs to watch:

Wednesday

• JW Rollingstones, Jackson Greyhounds.

• JW Santana, Jackson Greyhounds.

• Humungous One, Xtrem Hess Racing.

• Crowdstrike, Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow.

• Fastest time: BGR Blazeofglory, Boeckenstedt Kennel, 32.03

Thursday

• KW Jaguar, Jackson Greyhounds.

• XT’s Whistle Pig, Xtrem Hess Racing.

• Sheza Gigawatt, Brindle Kennel.

• VJ Oh Mama, Clayton Black Kennel.

• Fastest time: Arkans Austrina, Jackson Greyhounds, 31.80.

NOTES

Keeneland opens its meet today.

Sam Houston ends its meet Saturday.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Bay Shore, Carter, Danger’s Hour, Distaff, Gazelle, Wood Memorial. Sunday: Top Flight.

Keeneland: Today: Ashland, Transylvania, Lafayette: Saturday: Appalachian, Commonwealth, Madison, Shakertown, Blue Grass. Sunday: Beaumont, Palisades.

Mahoning Valley: Saturday: Howard Noonan.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Rainbow Miss, Rainbow.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Echo Eddie, Evening Jewel, Monrovia, Providencia, Royal Heroine, Derby, Oaks. Sunday: John Shear, Siren Lure.

Standardbreds

Miami Valley: Sunday: Omar Hiteman.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Southland: Tri super, $22,267.

Tri State: Tri super, $10,849.

Wheeling Island: Twin tri, $10,791.

Thoroughbreds

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,352.

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $17,217.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $16,510.

Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $56,142.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $203,005.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $221,197.

Tampa Bay Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $34,712.

Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $100,303.

Tags

Recommended for you