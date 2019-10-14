Revin Devon, Joesrifleman and JD Anaconda proved to be the class of the first two qualifying rounds as they remain undefeated in Iowa Greyhound Park’s Breeders’ Cup.
Devon and Joesrifleman are from Copper Kettle Kennel and Anaconda is from Stidham & Brindle Kennel.
Devon posted the fastest time, 30.93, and has won both qualifiers by eight lengths. He has 14 wins for the season and six of the last seven.
Joesrifleman picked up his 10th win of the season and has hit the board in 29 of 32 races.
Anaconda has been improving in his last six races. He has six wins this season.
Superior Tack, XM Bella, JD Revelation, JD Ghost In You and BGR J Capt Quick are tied for fourth with 32 points.
The third round is Thursday. The top 24 in points move on to the third round on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Follow the standings HERE. https://sites.google.com/site/dgpstakes/
Iowa Greyhound Park carryovers
Pick 5: $59.
Twin super: $6,476.
Iowa Greyhound Park schoolers
Js Drews Money posted the fastest time Sunday with a 31.12.
NOTES
O Ya Elvira won the Juvenile at Derby Lane.
JS Flamin Ace won the King vs. Queen final at Southland.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Wheeling Island: Wednesday: Mountaineer Classic second round. Saturday: Third round.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Saturday: Empire Classic, Empire Distaff, Hudson, Iroquois, Maid of the Mist.
Delta Downs: Friday: Louisiana Jewel. Saturday: Louisiana Legacy.
Hawthorne: Friday: Princess. Saturday: Buck’s Boy.
Mohawk, Sleepy Hollow, Ticonderoga. Sunday: Athenia.
Keeneland: Thursday: Sycamore. Friday: Pin Oak. Saturday: Raven Run. Sunday: Dowager.
Santa Anita: Saturday: California Flag. Sunday: Sunny Slope.
Woodbine: Saturday: Ontario Fashion. Sunday: Carotene, Bunty Lawless.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $63,536.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $14,304.
Gulfstream Park West: Pick 6 jackpot, $110,110; pick 5, $31,619.
Hawthorne: Pick 5, $12,115.
Keeneland: Pick 6, $12,710.
Meadowlands/Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $41,138.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $168,407; super high 5, $74,909.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $13,404; pick 6, $18,068.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Pick 5, $20,922.