Hope everyone’s football wagers were successful. Here’s the Monday update.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Today: Ruthless. Saturday: Broadway. Sunday: Gander.

Delta Downs: Wednesday: Louisiana bred races: Prince, Ladies Starter, Distaff, Starlet, Gentlemen Starter, Championship, Ragin Cajun Starter, Spring, Bon Temps Starter, Matron.

Fair Grounds: Saturday: Albert Stall, Colonel Power, Fair Grounds, Minesheft, Rachel Alexandra, Risen Star.

Gulfstream: Sprint, Turf Sprint.

Laurel Park: Saturday: Miracle Wood, General, Barbara Fritchie, Wide Country, John Campbell, Nellie Morse.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Razorback, Dixie Belle.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Santa Monica. Sunday: Sweet Life.

Tampa Bay: Saturday: Pelican, Minaret.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Tri State: Tri super, $13,879.

Thoroughbreds

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $103,947.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $795,288.

Sam Houston: Super high 5, $36,329.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $29,679.

Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $18,788.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $24,847.

Yonkers: Pick 6, $12,573.

