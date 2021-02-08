Hope everyone’s football wagers were successful. Here’s the Monday update.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Today: Ruthless. Saturday: Broadway. Sunday: Gander.
Delta Downs: Wednesday: Louisiana bred races: Prince, Ladies Starter, Distaff, Starlet, Gentlemen Starter, Championship, Ragin Cajun Starter, Spring, Bon Temps Starter, Matron.
Fair Grounds: Saturday: Albert Stall, Colonel Power, Fair Grounds, Minesheft, Rachel Alexandra, Risen Star.
Gulfstream: Sprint, Turf Sprint.
Laurel Park: Saturday: Miracle Wood, General, Barbara Fritchie, Wide Country, John Campbell, Nellie Morse.
Oaklawn: Saturday: Razorback, Dixie Belle.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Santa Monica. Sunday: Sweet Life.
Tampa Bay: Saturday: Pelican, Minaret.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Tri State: Tri super, $13,879.
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $103,947.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $795,288.
Sam Houston: Super high 5, $36,329.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $29,679.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $18,788.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $24,847.
Yonkers: Pick 6, $12,573.