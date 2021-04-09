It’s been a long time, but the wait will end this weekend.
The greyhounds will begin racing, as official schoolers begin. And that means in a couple of short weeks, live racing returns.
Post time is 12:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
As of this morning, there are 15 races scheduled each day. It is subject to change.
To watch racing videos, click HERE.
For racing programs, click HERE.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Today: Hound Madness final.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Invitational, Danger’s Hour. Sunday: Plenty of Grace.
Keeneland: Today: Mile, Turf Sprint. Saturday: Ben Ali, Jenny Wiley, Giant’s Causeway, Lexington.
Mahoning Valley: Saturday: Memorial, Noonan.
Oaklawn: Saturday: Arkansas Derby, Sprint Handicap, Oaklawn Mile, Carousel.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Mizdirection.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Tri State: Tri super, $13,373.
Thoroughbreds
Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $70,267.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $321,807.
Keeneland: Super high 5, $68,468.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $53,590.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $27,311.
Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $90,272.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $25,300.