As we start the downhill side of the 2021 Iowa Greyhound Park racing season, stakes events start to speed up

Next is the Dubuque Course Classic. It will feature 32 top Dubuque Course racers.

The first round is Saturday, Aug. 21. The final is Sunday, Sept. 5.

The young dogs get their chance to shine in the Future Star. Forty-eight dogs whelped in 2019 or later will battle for the title, which will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2.

The season wraps up with the Iowa Breeders’ Cup. Qualifying takes place in October, with the final on Sunday, Oct. 24.

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $1,443.

Twin super: $0.

IGP Thursday schoolers best time

Superior Pioneer, Superior Kennel, 31.69.

NOTE

Delta Downs ends its meet Saturday.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Southland: Saturday: Derby second round.

Thoroughbreds

Del Mar: Friday: Real Good Deal. Saturday: Bing Crosby. Sunday: Clement Hirsch.

Delta Downs: Saturday: LA Bred Derby, Lee Berwick.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Desert Vixen, Dr. Fager.

Monmouth: Saturday: Oaks. Sunday: Colleen.

Saratoga: Wednesday: Honorable Miss, Cab Calloway. Thursday: John Morrissey. Friday: Curlin. Saturday: Vanderbilt, Bowling Green, Jim Dandy. Sunday: Amsterdam.

Woodbine: Saturday: Alywow, My Dear, Victoria. Sunday: Plate Trial, Royal North, Vigil, Oaks.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Saturday: Tompkin-Geers Colt, Filly.

Northfield: Friday: Summit County Fair.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $172,714; pick 8, $45,044.

Charles Town: Jackpot pick 6, $63,128.

Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $328,081.

Ellis Park: Pick 5, $14,541.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $458,913.

Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $30,872.

Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $236,148; pick 6 jackpot, $43,669.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $177,916.

Pimlico: Pick 5, $15,457.

Prairie Meadows: Jackpot super high 5, $127,357; pick 5 jackpot, $92,744.

Woodbine: Jackpot super high 5, $92,668; pick 6 jackpot, $11,626.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Pick 6, $10,855.

Plainridge: Super high 5, $10,961.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $93,860.

Tags

Recommended for you