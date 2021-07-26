Halfway home BY GARY DURA Jul 26, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As we start the downhill side of the 2021 Iowa Greyhound Park racing season, stakes events start to speed upNext is the Dubuque Course Classic. It will feature 32 top Dubuque Course racers.The first round is Saturday, Aug. 21. The final is Sunday, Sept. 5.The young dogs get their chance to shine in the Future Star. Forty-eight dogs whelped in 2019 or later will battle for the title, which will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2.The season wraps up with the Iowa Breeders’ Cup. Qualifying takes place in October, with the final on Sunday, Oct. 24.IGP carryoversTwin tri: $1,443.Twin super: $0.IGP Thursday schoolers best timeSuperior Pioneer, Superior Kennel, 31.69.NOTEDelta Downs ends its meet Saturday.STAKESGreyhoundsSouthland: Saturday: Derby second round.ThoroughbredsDel Mar: Friday: Real Good Deal. Saturday: Bing Crosby. Sunday: Clement Hirsch.Delta Downs: Saturday: LA Bred Derby, Lee Berwick.Gulfstream: Saturday: Desert Vixen, Dr. Fager.Monmouth: Saturday: Oaks. Sunday: Colleen.Saratoga: Wednesday: Honorable Miss, Cab Calloway. Thursday: John Morrissey. Friday: Curlin. Saturday: Vanderbilt, Bowling Green, Jim Dandy. Sunday: Amsterdam.Woodbine: Saturday: Alywow, My Dear, Victoria. Sunday: Plate Trial, Royal North, Vigil, Oaks.StandardbredsMeadowlands: Saturday: Tompkin-Geers Colt, Filly.Northfield: Friday: Summit County Fair.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)ThoroughbredsArlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $172,714; pick 8, $45,044.Charles Town: Jackpot pick 6, $63,128.Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $328,081.Ellis Park: Pick 5, $14,541.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $458,913.Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $30,872.Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $236,148; pick 6 jackpot, $43,669.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $177,916.Pimlico: Pick 5, $15,457.Prairie Meadows: Jackpot super high 5, $127,357; pick 5 jackpot, $92,744.Woodbine: Jackpot super high 5, $92,668; pick 6 jackpot, $11,626.StandardbredsMeadowlands: Pick 6, $10,855.Plainridge: Super high 5, $10,961.Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $93,860. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today Authorities ID person killed in Dubuque County crash Biz Buzz Monday: Experienced Dubuque merchant opens new chapter with consignment shop 1 dead in crash involving car, semi in Dubuque County Wahlert grad Kenyon, Cascade's Green set to compete at CrossFit Games Opportunity Zones yield disappointing results in Dubuque