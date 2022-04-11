Schoolers continue BY GARY DURA Apr 11, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! Schooling races at Iowa Greyhound Park will wrap up this week. That means opening day nears.Post times for schoolers are 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. The season opens Saturday at 5:30 p.m.There were several during the past weekend. Here are some dogs to watch:Saturday• Killer Tolstoy, Superior Kennel.• JW Kokomo, Jackson Greyhounds.• Superior Mitchel, Superior Kennel.• Never Late Jake, Copper Kettle Kennel.• Imark Desert, Clayton Black Kennel.• Fastest time: RF Peper, Superior Kennel 31.28.Sunday• XB Hudson, Xtrem Hess Racing.• Superior Bonnie, Superior Kennel.• FGF Trisha, Copper Kennel Kennel.• Kwik Mustang, Copper Kennel Kennel.• Arma Guiness, Jackson Greyhounds.• General Peterson, Brindle Kennel.• Fastest time: BGR Bottoms Up, Boeckenstedt Kennel, 31.80.NOTESPlainridge opens its meet today.Mahoning Valley closes its meet Saturday.Woodbine opens its meet Saturday.STAKESThoroughbredsAqueduct: Saturday: Plenty of Grace.Evangeline: Friday: Acadiana. Saturday: Lafayette.Keeneland: Friday: Mile, Limestone. Saturday: Giant’s Causeway, Jenny Wiley, Lexington.Laurel Park: Saturday: Federico Tesio, Frank Whiteley, Heavenly Cause, Weber City Miss.Mahoning Valley: Saturday: Cheryl White.Oaklawn: Saturday Sprint.Turf Paradise: Friday: Wildcat.Woodbine: Saturday: Long Branch. Sunday: Thorncliffe.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)GreyhoundsSouthland: Tri super, $27,437.ThoroughbredsAqueduct: Pick 6, $45,509.Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $20,295.Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $28,724.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $84,598.Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $60,287.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $203,005.Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $365,340; super high 5, $12,475.StandardbredsWoodbine: Jackpot high 5, $12,385. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today Local law enforcement reports Biz Buzz Monday: New Dyersville bookstore, gift store, coffee shop brewing Felony charge dismissed for counselor accused of sexually exploitating Dubuque teen Police: Pedestrian struck by vehicle, injured in store parking lot in Dubuque Love That Lasts: SW Wisconsin couple complement each other for nearly 67 years