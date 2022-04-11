Schooling races at Iowa Greyhound Park will wrap up this week. That means opening day nears.

Post times for schoolers are 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. The season opens Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

There were several during the past weekend. Here are some dogs to watch:

Saturday

• Killer Tolstoy, Superior Kennel.

• JW Kokomo, Jackson Greyhounds.

• Superior Mitchel, Superior Kennel.

• Never Late Jake, Copper Kettle Kennel.

• Imark Desert, Clayton Black Kennel.

• Fastest time: RF Peper, Superior Kennel 31.28.

Sunday

• XB Hudson, Xtrem Hess Racing.

• Superior Bonnie, Superior Kennel.

• FGF Trisha, Copper Kennel Kennel.

• Kwik Mustang, Copper Kennel Kennel.

• Arma Guiness, Jackson Greyhounds.

• General Peterson, Brindle Kennel.

• Fastest time: BGR Bottoms Up, Boeckenstedt Kennel, 31.80.

NOTES

Plainridge opens its meet today.

Mahoning Valley closes its meet Saturday.

Woodbine opens its meet Saturday.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Plenty of Grace.

Evangeline: Friday: Acadiana. Saturday: Lafayette.

Keeneland: Friday: Mile, Limestone. Saturday: Giant’s Causeway, Jenny Wiley, Lexington.

Laurel Park: Saturday: Federico Tesio, Frank Whiteley, Heavenly Cause, Weber City Miss.

Mahoning Valley: Saturday: Cheryl White.

Oaklawn: Saturday Sprint.

Turf Paradise: Friday: Wildcat.

Woodbine: Saturday: Long Branch. Sunday: Thorncliffe.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Southland: Tri super, $27,437.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Pick 6, $45,509.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $20,295.

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $28,724.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $84,598.

Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $60,287.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $203,005.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $365,340; super high 5, $12,475.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $12,385.

