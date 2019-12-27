The four longest shots hit the board Thursday in the final of the Dick Andrews Futurity at Palm Beach.
August Dawn, at 8-1, broke on top and led the entire way, posting a 29.79. Dawn won by three lengths.
Gv On A Quest, at 37-1, placed. Atascocita Jarta, at 17-1, was third and 34-1 Skiddy Hotrod was fourth.
RF Oka, who went undefeated in qualifying, was seventh.
NOTE
Laurel Park ends its meet Sunday.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Alex M. Robb. Sunday: Bay Ridge.
Delta Downs: Tonight: Lookout. Saturday: B-Connected.
Fair Grounds: Saturday: Woodchopper, Pago, Pan Zareta. Sunday: Futurity (males and females).
Gulfstream: Saturday: Allen Jerkens, Via Borghese, Tropical Park Derby, Tropical Park Oaks, Janus, Abundantia.
Laurel Park: Saturday: Dave’s Friend, Willa on the Move, Native Dancer, Heft, Gin Talking.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Malibu, La Brea, San Antonio, Mathis Brothers, Lady of Shamrock, American Oaks, Robert J. Frankel. Sunday: Eddie Logan, Blue Norther.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Tri super, $19,443.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $82,138.
Fair Grounds: Pick 5 jackpot, $58,283.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $957,369.
Hawthorne: Super high 5 jackpot, $25,207.
Penn National: Pick 6 jackpot, $20,630.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Early jackpot high 5, $18,405; late jackpot high 5, $70,165.