It’s less than a week to the start of live racing at Iowa Greyhound Park.
The weekend will feature a pair of stakes.
On Saturday’s opening day, the IGP Inaugural will be the feature. The selected entrants will face off for a part of the $500 purse. Post time is 5:30 p.m.
The Maiden Debut tops the Sunday matinee card. The entrants also are selected and will race for part of a $500 purse. Post time is 1 p.m.
Schooling races highlights
Saturday:
Fastest time: JS Chillnthemost (Clayton Black Kennel), 31.67.
Top performances: FF Gangstr Gotti (Copper Kettle Kennel), Dutch Twix (Copper Kettle Kennel), Cheer For Me (Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow), BGR Deuces Rwild (Boeckenstedt Kennel), BGR Trail Boss (Boeckenstedt Kennel), Dalton Z (Copper Kettle Kennel)
Sunday:
Fastest time: JW Aruba (Jackson Greyhounds), 32.12.
Top performances: JW Jamaica (Jackson Greyhounds), Killer Tolstoy (Superior Kennel), JT’s Double Mint (T and T Kennel), XK Hold On (Xtrem Hess Racing), Koukele (Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow), Charlie Largo (Clayton Black Kennel).
This week’s schoolers:
Wednesday, April 21, 5 p.m. post.
Thursday, April 22, 5 p.m. post.
NOTES
Belmont opens its meet Thursday.
Lone Star opens its meet Thursday.
Keeneland ends its meet Friday.
Churchill Downs opens its meet Saturday.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Friday: Affirmed Success. Saturday: Elusive Quality. Sunday: License Fee.
Charles Town: Saturday: Confucious Say.
Churchill Downs: Saturday: William Walker.
Golden Gate: Saturday: Derby, Oaks, Camilla Urso, Golden Poppy, Lost in the Fog, San Francisco Mile. Sunday: Campanile, Silky Sullivan.
Keeneland: Friday: Bewitch.
Lone Star: Thursday: Bluebonnet.
Oaklawn: Saturday: Bachelor.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Santa Margarita, Crystal Water. Sunday: Singletary.
Turf Paradise: Friday: Ann Owens, Dwight Patterson, Breeders’ Derby, Breeders’ Oaks, Rollins.
Standardbreds
Pocono: Saturday: Bobby Weiss Colt Pace. Sunday: Bobby Weiss Colt Trot.
Yonkers: Today: Matchmaker series, Borgata series. Wednesday: Brennan series.
CARRYOVERS
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $43,230.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $44,276.
Keeneland: Pick 6, $66,283.
Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,238.
Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $225,649.
Standardbreds
Pocono: Pick 5, $21,805.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $25,300.