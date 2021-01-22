The lineup of greyhound tracks took a hit Dec. 31 with the end of racing in Florida.
However, Iowa Greyhound Park will add another soon to its simulcast list - Caliente.
The Mexican track offers 10-race cards with standard intra-race wagers. And, there are two pick 3s, starting in race 3 and race 8.
It also offers a pick 6, starting in race 4.
It has afternoon races most days, and evening cards on the weekends.
Caliente joins Southland, Wheeling Island and Tri State as the greyhound offerings.
Florida focus
Gulfstream will host a big card Saturday afternoon.
It will be Pegasus Day, with the highlight the World Cup. The Grade 1 is for horses 4 years and older on dirt at 11/8th miles. The purse is $3 million.
A full field of 12 will compete. Knicks Go, ridden by Joel Rosario, is the morning line favorite.
Others on the card are:
- Fred Hooper: Grade 3, 1 mile, $150,000 purse.
- Marshua’s River: Grade 3 for fillies and mares, 1 mile on turf, $150,000 purse.
- La Prevoyante: Grade 3 for fillies and mares, 1 1/2 miles on turf, $150,000 purse.
- Inside Information: Grade 2 for fillies and mares, 7 furlongs, $200,000 purse.
- William McKnight: Grade 3, 1 1/2 miles on turf, $150,000 purse.
- Pegasus World Cup Turf: Grade 1, 1 3/16th miles, $1 million purse.
Post time is 10:40 a.m.
Opening day
Oaklawn opens its meet today. The Arkansas horse track kicks off with the Smarty Jones today. Saturday, it will host the Pippin and Fifth Season.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Jazil. Sunday: Busanda.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Palos Verdes. Sunday: Clockers’ Corner.
Standardbreds
Miami Valley: Tonight: H&G $12,500 claiming pace; F&M $20,000 claiming pace. Saturday: H&G $20,000 claiming pace. Sunday: H&G $30,000 claiming pace, $10,000 claiming trot.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $34,784.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $35,381.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $555,555.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,428; pick 5, $40,271.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $24,847.