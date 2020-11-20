It must be the calm before the Thanksgiving storm in the pari-mutuel world this weekend.
There are stakes races scheduled, but the list is thin.
However, there are two tracks to watch.
Palm Beach hosts the second round of its $100,000 Legacy Grand Championship. The 64 greyhounds will battle to advance. Post time is noon Saturday.
At night, harness racing fans will focus on Meadowlands.
There are eight stakes on the card. They are Goldsmith Maid, Three Diamonds, Valley Victory, Governor’s Cup, Mare Trot, Mare Pace, Open Trot and Open Pace. Also scheduled is the Fall Final Four.
Post time is 6:15 p.m.
NOTE
Hoosier Park ends its meet Saturday
STAKES
Greyhounds
Wheeling Island: Sunday: Panhandle third round.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Red Smith. Sunday: NYSSS Staten Island and Thunder Rumble divisions.
Churchill Downs: Saturday: Chilukki.
Del Mar: Saturday: Native Diver. Sunday: Cary Grant.
Golden Gate: Saturday: Oakland.
Woodbine: Saturday: Ontario Derby, Ontario Damsel, Kennedy Road, Bessarabian. Sunday: Mazarine, Grey.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Saturday: Harvest finals.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $163,514.
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $150,088.
Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $49,771.
Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $26,201.
Gulfstream Park West: Pick 6 jackpot, $180,005.
Woodbine: Super high 5 jackpot, $69,670.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $87,672.