The early speeds dogs had a good night in the first round of the Future Star stakes at Iowa Greyhound Park Thursday night.
However, the betting favorites fared poorly, as none posted a victory.
And, the 7 box was hot, as it had three winners: Lucille Beale, Jenny Wah and Jax Pop Star.
Here is a look at the first-round winners:
Race 2: RF Snowflake, of Superior Kennel, led the entire way and posted the fastest qualifier time with a 30.73.
Race 4: Lucille Beale, of Clayton Black Kennel, also never trailed. She posted a 30.79.
Race 6: Electrify Effect came off the pace to win. The Clayton Black Kennel entrant had a 31.54.
Race 10: Jenny Wah, from Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow, cruised to win in 31.27.
Race 12: BGR Keepthefaith rallied for the win. The Boeckenstedt Kennel entrant posted a 31.46.
Race 14: Jax Pop Star, of Jackson Greyhounds, led the entire way to win in 31.58.
The third round is Wednesday, Sept. 23. The top 24 will advance to the third round on Sunday, Sept. 27.
Follow the standings HERE.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $2,638.
Twin super: $7,413.
IGP schoolers
Oakland Rivet, of Stidham & Brindle Kennel, posted the fastest time Thursday, 30.77.
NOTES
Belmont opens its meet today.
Because of the California wildfires, Santa Anita will delay its opening until Friday, Sept. 25.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Today: Group C second round. Saturday: Group A third round. Sunday: Group B third round.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Today: Miner’s Mark. Saturday: Oaks.
Charles Town: Saturday: Dickie Moore, Pink Ribbon, Henry Mercy, Rachel’s Turn, Sadie Hawkins, Frank Gail.
Monmouth: Saturday: Joey P. Sunday: Salvator.
Woodbine: Saturday: Mile, Singspiel, Cares, Ontario Racing. Sunday: Natalma, Summer.
