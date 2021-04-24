JW Montego proved once again that once he’s in front, he’s tough to catch.
The Jackson Greyhounds entrant broke quickly from the seven box, pulled away in the opening turn and cruised to the IGP Inaugural title Saturday night.
“He wants the outside post,” said Jim Blanchard, trainer. He’s hard to beat when he’s in front.”
U Better Believe tried to close the gap late in the race, but couldn’t catch the 2-year-old.
“We brought him here because we thought he’d run well here,” Blanchard said.
Montego raced in the top Grade AA, and posted six wins and hit the board 10 times in 12 races.
“He’s a really nice dog,” Blanchard said.
Montego finished in 31.64, paying $8.80, $5.20 and $4. He took home $250 of the $500 purse.
U Better Believe placed, winning $125, JD Tonic third, winning $75 and JD Payload fourth, winning $50.
Killer Tolstoy (Superior Kennel) won last year. Black Raven (Boeckenstedt Kennel), Superior Cannon (Superior Kennel), JD Admiral (Stidham Racing) and DS Rumba (Xtrem Hess Racing) won in the prior four years.