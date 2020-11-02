This weekend will be busy at Iowa Greyhound Park.
First, it is closing weekend of live racing. The season ends with a bang Sunday, with two stakes on the card: Secretary’s Choice and Au Revoir.
Both will feature greyhounds selected by the racing secretary. Secretary’s Choice will be on the 5/16th course and the Au Revoir will be on the Dubuque Course.
And adding to the entertainment: The twin tri and twin super will be paid out. (Note: the twin tri also will be paid out Thursday evening).
If that’s not enough, horse racing’s Breeders’ Cup will take place Friday and Saturday at Keeneland. For two days, all-stakes cards will test the best of the best.
Friday
Bryan Station, 10:30 a.m.
McConnell Springs, 11:05 a.m.
Nyquist, 11:40 a.m.
Songbird, 12:15 p.m.
Aftercare Alliance, 12:50 p.m.
Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint, 1:30 p.m.
Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf, 2:10 p.m.
Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies, 2:50 p.m.
Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf, 3:30 p.m.
Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, 4:10 p.m.
Saturday
Lafayette, 9:15 a.m.
Perryville, 9:45 a.m.
Qatar Fort Springs, 10:20 a.m.
Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint, 11:02 a.m.
Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint, 11:39 a.m.
Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile, 12:18 p.m.
Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf, 12:57 p.m.
Breeders’ Cup Sprint, 1:36 p.m.
Breeders’ Cup Mile, 2:15 p.m.
Breeders’ Cup Distaff, 2:54 p.m.
Breeders’ Cup Turf, 3:33 p.m.
Breeders’ Cup Classic, 4:13 p.m.
Note: Undercard race order might be adjusted.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $5,281.
Twin super: $11,849.
IGP schoolers
Jozy Altidore, of Clayton Black Kennel, posted the fastest time Sunday, 32.37.
NOTE
Aqueduct opens its meet Friday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Tonight: Silver Cup third round. Saturday: Fourth round.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Friday: Atlantic Beach, Tempted. Saturday: Turnback the Alarm, Stewart Manor. Sunday: Nashua.
Charles Town: Saturday: Huevo.
Del Mar: Friday: Golden State Juvenile Fillies. Saturday: Golden State Juvenile. Sunday: Betty Grable.
Golden Gate: Saturday: Joseph Grace.
Gulfstream Park West: Saturday: Cellars Shiraz, Showing Up.
Woodbine: Saturday: Autumn, Maple Leaf.
Standardbreds
Hoosier: Friday: Monument Circle, Carl Erskine, USS Indianapolis Memorial, Crossroads of America.
Meadowlands: Saturday: Kindergarten series finals.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $69,258.
Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $40,822; super high 5, $13,586.
Gulfstream Park West: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,774; super high 5, $14,229.
Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,688.
Keeneland: Super high 5, $11,457.
Woodbine: Super high 5 jackpot, $290,516; pick 6 jackpot, $17,938.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Pick 6, $13,394.