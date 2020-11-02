This weekend will be busy at Iowa Greyhound Park.

First, it is closing weekend of live racing. The season ends with a bang Sunday, with two stakes on the card: Secretary’s Choice and Au Revoir.

Both will feature greyhounds selected by the racing secretary. Secretary’s Choice will be on the 5/16th course and the Au Revoir will be on the Dubuque Course.

And adding to the entertainment: The twin tri and twin super will be paid out. (Note: the twin tri also will be paid out Thursday evening).

If that’s not enough, horse racing’s Breeders’ Cup will take place Friday and Saturday at Keeneland. For two days, all-stakes cards will test the best of the best.

Friday

Bryan Station, 10:30 a.m.

McConnell Springs, 11:05 a.m.

Nyquist, 11:40 a.m.

Songbird, 12:15 p.m.

Aftercare Alliance, 12:50 p.m.

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint, 1:30 p.m.

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf, 2:10 p.m.

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies, 2:50 p.m.

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf, 3:30 p.m.

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, 4:10 p.m.

Saturday

Lafayette, 9:15 a.m.

Perryville, 9:45 a.m.

Qatar Fort Springs, 10:20 a.m.

Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint, 11:02 a.m.

Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint, 11:39 a.m.

Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile, 12:18 p.m.

Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf, 12:57 p.m.

Breeders’ Cup Sprint, 1:36 p.m.

Breeders’ Cup Mile, 2:15 p.m.

Breeders’ Cup Distaff, 2:54 p.m.

Breeders’ Cup Turf, 3:33 p.m.

Breeders’ Cup Classic, 4:13 p.m.

Note: Undercard race order might be adjusted.

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $5,281.

Twin super: $11,849.

IGP schoolers

Jozy Altidore, of Clayton Black Kennel, posted the fastest time Sunday, 32.37.

NOTE

Aqueduct opens its meet Friday.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Orange Park: Tonight: Silver Cup third round. Saturday: Fourth round.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Friday: Atlantic Beach, Tempted. Saturday: Turnback the Alarm, Stewart Manor. Sunday: Nashua.

Charles Town: Saturday: Huevo.

Del Mar: Friday: Golden State Juvenile Fillies. Saturday: Golden State Juvenile. Sunday: Betty Grable.

Golden Gate: Saturday: Joseph Grace.

Gulfstream Park West: Saturday: Cellars Shiraz, Showing Up.

Woodbine: Saturday: Autumn, Maple Leaf.

Standardbreds

Hoosier: Friday: Monument Circle, Carl Erskine, USS Indianapolis Memorial, Crossroads of America.

Meadowlands: Saturday: Kindergarten series finals.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $69,258.

Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $40,822; super high 5, $13,586.

Gulfstream Park West: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,774; super high 5, $14,229.

Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,688.

Keeneland: Super high 5, $11,457.

Woodbine: Super high 5 jackpot, $290,516; pick 6 jackpot, $17,938.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Pick 6, $13,394.