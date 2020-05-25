Iowa Greyhound Park will host a fast-moving stakes today.
The Memorial Sprint, a 3/16ths one-turn contest, will be the feature of today’s 11-race card.
Eight of the fastest breaking greyhounds will compete. The racing secretary selects the contestants.
The entrants by box:
1. Super C Jazzy, Superior Kennel.
2. Xat’s Thorn, Xtrem Hess Racing.
3. Slatex Dominator, Jackson Greyhounds.
4. Hogs Almond Joy, Clayton Black Kennel.
5. At’sshowmetheway, T and T Kennel.
6. Out of Step, Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow.
7. JD Amentia, Stidham & Brindle.
8. BSJ Pocahontas, Copper Kettle Kennel.
The winner gathers $250 of the $500 purse. The runner-up earns $125, third $75 and fourth $50.
Post time is 1 p.m.
NOTE
Northfield reopens Tuesday.
Carryovers
Twin tri: $87.
Twin super: $110.
Schooler watch
BGR J Capt Quick, Boeckenstedt Kennel, posted the fastest time, 31.07.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Churchill Downs: Saturday: Old Forester, Winning Colors.
Santa Anita: Today: Shoemaker, Monrovia, Gamely. Saturday: Honeymoon. Sunday: Santa Maria.
CARRYOVERS
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $22,105.
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $18,970.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $816,547.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $362,967.