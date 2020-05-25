Iowa Greyhound Park will host a fast-moving stakes today.

The Memorial Sprint, a 3/16ths one-turn contest, will be the feature of today’s 11-race card.

Eight of the fastest breaking greyhounds will compete. The racing secretary selects the contestants.

The entrants by box:

1. Super C Jazzy, Superior Kennel.

2. Xat’s Thorn, Xtrem Hess Racing.

3. Slatex Dominator, Jackson Greyhounds.

4. Hogs Almond Joy, Clayton Black Kennel.

5. At’sshowmetheway, T and T Kennel.

6. Out of Step, Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow.

7. JD Amentia, Stidham & Brindle.

8. BSJ Pocahontas, Copper Kettle Kennel.

The winner gathers $250 of the $500 purse. The runner-up earns $125, third $75 and fourth $50.

Post time is 1 p.m.

NOTE

Northfield reopens Tuesday.

Carryovers

Twin tri: $87.

Twin super: $110.

Schooler watch

BGR J Capt Quick, Boeckenstedt Kennel, posted the fastest time, 31.07.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Churchill Downs: Saturday: Old Forester, Winning Colors.

Santa Anita: Today: Shoemaker, Monrovia, Gamely. Saturday: Honeymoon. Sunday: Santa Maria.

CARRYOVERS

Greyhounds

Derby Lane: Tri super, $22,105.

Thoroughbreds

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $18,970.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $816,547.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $362,967.