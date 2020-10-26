The four greyhounds tied atop the Iowa Breeders’ Cup standings should be competing in one of the two feature races Sunday.
But first, they must face off Wednesday evening in round 4 at Iowa Greyhound Park. Post time is 5:30 p.m.
JD Eclectic, Slide Off, JD Eminence and JD Elegant have two wins and a place.
BGR The Fighter, Dead To Me, defending champion Revin Devon, RF Shiloh, Superior Presley and Babinov all have 40 points or more.
Eminence drew the 6 box in race 4. He has not trailed in his last two qualifiers. Babinov has the 8 box.
Eclectic, winners of 3 of 4, has the 6 box in race 6. Dead To Me has the 5, BGR The Fighter the 7 and Superior Presley the 8.
Slide Off drew the 1 box in race 12, with Elegant, who has won 3 of 4, in the 6. Revin Devon has the 8 and Shiloh the 2.
The purse is $229,000. The winner receives 40%. The remainder is broken down in order of finish: 20%, 10%, 8%, 7%, 6%, 5% and 4%.
The consolation race purse is $7,500, with $3,000 to the winner. The remainder is based on order of finish: $1,500, $750, $600, $525, $450, $375 and $300.
Follow the standings HERE.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $3,354.
Twin super: $10,945.
IGP schoolers
Jill St. John, of Stidham & Brindle Kennel, posted the fastest time Sunday, 31.03.
