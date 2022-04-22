Favorites in line BY GARY DURA Apr 22, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! We’ve probably all heard the saying that betting favorites win about 33% of the time.I was curious if Iowa Greyhound Park results parallel that. It is close.Here are the number of betting favorites that won. Each card has 10 races.April 16: 3.April 17: 4.April 20: 3.April 21: 2.Will it continue? Find out this weekend. Post time Saturday is 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.IGP schoolers best timeBest Friend, Plum Creek-Oxbow Trow Kennel, 31.93.NOTEAqueduct ends its meet SundaySTAKESThoroughbredsAqueduct: Saturday: New York Stallion, Woodhaven. Sunday: Memories of Silver, New York Stallion.Charles Town: Saturday: Confucius Say, Original Gold.Keeneland: Today: Doubledogdare. Saturday: Ben Ali, Elkhorn.Laurel Park: Saturday: Dahlia, Henry Clark, King Leatherbury, Native Dancer, Primonetta.Oaklawn: Saturday: Apple Blossom, Oaklawn Handicap, Oaklawn.Turf Paradise: Today: Ann Owens, Dwight Patterson, Breeders’ Derby, Breeders’ Oaks, Rollins.StandardbredsHoosier Park: Tonight: Jerry Landess.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)GreyhoundsTri State: Tri super, $11,252.ThoroughbredsCharles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $58,495.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $48,404.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $327,773.Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $64,261.Tampa Bay Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,836.Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $11,486; pick 6 jackpot, $13,649.StandardbredsWoodbine: Jackpot high 5, $51,800. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today Colleagues, law enforcement from 3 states honor recently retired Dubuque police chief ED council approves new member, city manager contract Cascade resident wins $1 million jackpot playing cards in Vegas Jeffrey P. Wright Gary J. Smith