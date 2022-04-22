We’ve probably all heard the saying that betting favorites win about 33% of the time.

I was curious if Iowa Greyhound Park results parallel that. It is close.

Here are the number of betting favorites that won. Each card has 10 races.

April 16: 3.

April 17: 4.

April 20: 3.

April 21: 2.

Will it continue? Find out this weekend. Post time Saturday is 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

IGP schoolers best time

Best Friend, Plum Creek-Oxbow Trow Kennel, 31.93.

NOTE

Aqueduct ends its meet Sunday

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: New York Stallion, Woodhaven. Sunday: Memories of Silver, New York Stallion.

Charles Town: Saturday: Confucius Say, Original Gold.

Keeneland: Today: Doubledogdare. Saturday: Ben Ali, Elkhorn.

Laurel Park: Saturday: Dahlia, Henry Clark, King Leatherbury, Native Dancer, Primonetta.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Apple Blossom, Oaklawn Handicap, Oaklawn.

Turf Paradise: Today: Ann Owens, Dwight Patterson, Breeders’ Derby, Breeders’ Oaks, Rollins.

Standardbreds

Hoosier Park: Tonight: Jerry Landess.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Tri State: Tri super, $11,252.

Thoroughbreds

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $58,495.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $48,404.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $327,773.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $64,261.

Tampa Bay Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,836.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $11,486; pick 6 jackpot, $13,649.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $51,800.

