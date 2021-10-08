The field is ready for Saturday night’s first round of the Iowa Breeders’ Cup.

The feature stakes of the season at Iowa Greyhound Park starts with 88 entrants.

There are 28 Grade As, 23 Grade Bs, 23 Grade Cs and 14 Grade Ds.

A few of the top entries with season wins total:

• JD Elegant, Stidham & Brindle Kennel, 8 and defending champion.

• JW Montego, Jackson Greyhounds, 8.

• Whistle Away, Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow, 8.

• KW Carlo Gambino, Jackson Greyhounds, 10.

• BGR Hiway Tohell, Boeckendstedt Kennel, 8.

• BGR Bottoms Up, Boeckenstedt Kennel, 13.

• Mendota, Stidham & Brindle, 9.

• Killer Lego, Superior Kennel, 9.

• Killer Tolstoy, Superior Kennel, 10.

• XT’s Elijahcraig, Xtrem Hess Racing.

• KW Bugatti, Jackson Greyhounds, 9.

• Cheer For Me, Plum Creek-Oxbow Trow, 9.

• RF Juanita, Superior Kennel, 16 and Future Star champion.

The 11 races are part of the 15-race card. The qualifiers are races 2 through 12. Post time is 5:30 p.m.

The second round is Wednesday, Oct. 13. The top 48 will advance to the third round.

Follow the standings HERE

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $1,807.

Twin super: $9,162.

IGP schoolers best time

RF Tingleberry, Superior Kennel, 31.27

NOTE

Keeneland opens its meet today.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Southland: Tonight: King vs. Queen challenge final.

Wheeling Island: Today: Mountaineer Classic second round.

Thoroughbreds

Belmont: Saturday: Turf Classic, Matron, Vosburgh. Sunday: Beldame, Futurity, Knickerbocker.

Charles Town: Saturday: Nine West Virginia Breeders’ Classic races.

Keeneland: Today: Darley Alcibiades, Ogden Phoenix. Saturday: Turf Mile, Futurity, First Lady, Thoroughbred Club of America, Woodford. Sunday: Spinster, Bourbon, Indian Summer.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Swingtime.

Woodbine: Saturday: Overskate. Sunday: Cup and Saucer, Durham Cup, Ontario Matron.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Saturday: Grassroots finals.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $335,301.

Indiana Grand: Pick 6, $17,213.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $54,740.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $170,377.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $134,978.

Tags

Recommended for you