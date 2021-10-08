88 ready to run BY GARY DURA Oct 8, 2021 49 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! The field is ready for Saturday night’s first round of the Iowa Breeders’ Cup.The feature stakes of the season at Iowa Greyhound Park starts with 88 entrants.There are 28 Grade As, 23 Grade Bs, 23 Grade Cs and 14 Grade Ds.A few of the top entries with season wins total:• JD Elegant, Stidham & Brindle Kennel, 8 and defending champion.• JW Montego, Jackson Greyhounds, 8.• Whistle Away, Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow, 8.• KW Carlo Gambino, Jackson Greyhounds, 10.• BGR Hiway Tohell, Boeckendstedt Kennel, 8.• BGR Bottoms Up, Boeckenstedt Kennel, 13.• Mendota, Stidham & Brindle, 9.• Killer Lego, Superior Kennel, 9.• Killer Tolstoy, Superior Kennel, 10.• XT’s Elijahcraig, Xtrem Hess Racing.• KW Bugatti, Jackson Greyhounds, 9.• Cheer For Me, Plum Creek-Oxbow Trow, 9.• RF Juanita, Superior Kennel, 16 and Future Star champion.The 11 races are part of the 15-race card. The qualifiers are races 2 through 12. Post time is 5:30 p.m.The second round is Wednesday, Oct. 13. The top 48 will advance to the third round.Follow the standings HERE. IGP carryoversTwin tri: $1,807.Twin super: $9,162.IGP schoolers best timeRF Tingleberry, Superior Kennel, 31.27NOTEKeeneland opens its meet today.STAKESGreyhoundsSouthland: Tonight: King vs. Queen challenge final.Wheeling Island: Today: Mountaineer Classic second round.ThoroughbredsBelmont: Saturday: Turf Classic, Matron, Vosburgh. Sunday: Beldame, Futurity, Knickerbocker.Charles Town: Saturday: Nine West Virginia Breeders’ Classic races.Keeneland: Today: Darley Alcibiades, Ogden Phoenix. Saturday: Turf Mile, Futurity, First Lady, Thoroughbred Club of America, Woodford. Sunday: Spinster, Bourbon, Indian Summer.Santa Anita: Saturday: Swingtime.Woodbine: Saturday: Overskate. Sunday: Cup and Saucer, Durham Cup, Ontario Matron.StandardbredsWoodbine: Saturday: Grassroots finals.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)ThoroughbredsGulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $335,301.Indiana Grand: Pick 6, $17,213.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $54,740.Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $170,377.StandardbredsWoodbine: Jackpot high 5, $134,978. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today Building a foundation: Area musician, entrepreneur has big goals in mind with new business Police: Dubuque man sexually abused teen A life remembered: Dubuque patriarch mixed love of river with business savvy Michael P. Orr Addressing the gap: Local employers shed light on hiring struggles, seek solutions