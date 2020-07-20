Today marks my return to the daily work duties.

A wonderful week of vacation that included little work, few responsibilities and watching race after race.

A visit to Prairie Meadows was part of the activities. Watching the horses run makes handicapping much more interesting – the same as watching greyhound racing at Iowa Greyhound Park.

Being at the track lifts the entertainment value immensely.

As I relearn what I need to do on the job, let’s check out some information.

IGP schoolers

Wagging The Dog, of Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow, posted the fastest time Sunday, 31.19.

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $2,738.

Twin super: $3,661.

NOTE

Arlington opens its meet Thursday.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Del Mar: Friday: Fleet Treat, Daisycutter. Saturday: San Diego, Smiling Tiger, San Clemente. Sunday: California Dreamin, Eddie Read.

Monmouth: Saturday: Irish War Cry. Sunday: Jersey.

Saratoga: Wednesday: Lubash. Thursday: Smithwick, NYSS. Friday: Quick Call. Saturday: Vanderbilt, Ballston. Sunday: Bernard Baruch.

Woodbine: Saturday: Selene, Marine. Sunday: Seagram.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Saturday: Filly Trot, Colt Trot.

Yonkers: Today: Rewards Ladies and Gents.

CARRYOVERS

Thoroughbreds

Charles Town: Pick 5, $36,290; pick 6 jackpot, $28,003.

Del Mar: Super high 5, $39,503.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $503,159; super high 5, $15,879.

Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $67,378.

Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $27,270.

Saratoga: Pick 6 jackpot, $254,759.

Woodbine: Super high 5 jackpot, $179,307; pick 6 jackpot, $11,814.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Jackpot high 5, $88,985.

Northfield: Pick 5, $23,933.

Woodbine: Jackpot pick 5, $45,057.