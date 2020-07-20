Today marks my return to the daily work duties.
A wonderful week of vacation that included little work, few responsibilities and watching race after race.
A visit to Prairie Meadows was part of the activities. Watching the horses run makes handicapping much more interesting – the same as watching greyhound racing at Iowa Greyhound Park.
Being at the track lifts the entertainment value immensely.
As I relearn what I need to do on the job, let’s check out some information.
IGP schoolers
Wagging The Dog, of Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow, posted the fastest time Sunday, 31.19.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $2,738.
Twin super: $3,661.
NOTE
Arlington opens its meet Thursday.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Del Mar: Friday: Fleet Treat, Daisycutter. Saturday: San Diego, Smiling Tiger, San Clemente. Sunday: California Dreamin, Eddie Read.
Monmouth: Saturday: Irish War Cry. Sunday: Jersey.
Saratoga: Wednesday: Lubash. Thursday: Smithwick, NYSS. Friday: Quick Call. Saturday: Vanderbilt, Ballston. Sunday: Bernard Baruch.
Woodbine: Saturday: Selene, Marine. Sunday: Seagram.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Saturday: Filly Trot, Colt Trot.
Yonkers: Today: Rewards Ladies and Gents.
CARRYOVERS
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Pick 5, $36,290; pick 6 jackpot, $28,003.
Del Mar: Super high 5, $39,503.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $503,159; super high 5, $15,879.
Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $67,378.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $27,270.
Saratoga: Pick 6 jackpot, $254,759.
Woodbine: Super high 5 jackpot, $179,307; pick 6 jackpot, $11,814.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Jackpot high 5, $88,985.
Northfield: Pick 5, $23,933.
Woodbine: Jackpot pick 5, $45,057.