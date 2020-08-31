Each of 16 greyhounds that remain in Iowa Greyhound Park’s Dubuque Course Classic has a chance to make the final. Of course, some will need a top finish and some lower place finishes by others.
They’ll compete Wednesday evening. The top 8 in points will battle Sunday for the title.
The 12th race is loaded, with the top three and the always dangerous It’s My Life.
The draw by race, with qualifying points.
Race 6
BGR Redwhitenblu, 13.
William Demarest, 28.
Kudia, 20.
Dixie Business, 20.
Superior Tuvia, 11.
Dawn Lyn, 14.
FF Lurch, 11.
Big Joe Stoefen, 25.
Race 12
XK Want It, 40.
RCB Charz Run, 15.
Oakland Taunton, 32.
Jill St. John, 14.
Rasta, 40.
It’s My Life, 22.
Joesrifleman, 20.
Superior Parker, 13.
Post time is 5:30 p.m.
Follow the standings HERE.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $1,354.
Twin super: $6,224.
IGP schoolers
JD Ghost In You, of Stidham & Brindle Kennel, posted the fastest time Sunday, 31.52.
NOTES
JS Flamin Ace won the Derby and FGF Mathias the Futurity at Southland.
Churchill Downs opens its meet Tuesday.
Del Mar ends its meet Labor Day.
Saratoga ends its thoroughbred meet Labor Day.
Meadowlands resumes its meet Saturday.
Saratoga harness ends its meet Wednesday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Saturday: Festival of Stakes Group A first round.
Thoroughbreds
Canterbury: Labor Day: Northern Lights Debutante, Minnesota Sprint, Minnesota Distaff Sprint, Minnesota Turf, Minnesota Turf Distaff.
Churchill Downs: Tuesday: Marathon. Wednesday: Unbridled Sydney. Thursday: Pocahontas, Opening Verse. Friday: Kentucky Oaks, Edgewood, Eight Belles, Alysheba, La Troienne, Turf Sprint. Saturday: Iroquois, Pat Day Mile, American Turf, Distaff Turf Mile, Distaff, Turf Classic, Kentucky Derby.
Del Mar: Friday: I’m Smokin’. Saturday: John C. Mabee. Sunday: Debutante, Derby. Labor Day: Futurity, Juvenile Turf.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Princess Rooney, Smile Sprint, Miss Gracie, Bear’s Den. Sunday: Sheer Drama. Labor Day: Benny The Bull, Mr. Steel, Monroe.
Indiana Grand: Wednesday: William Henry Harrison, Shelby County, Stallion Season, Gus Grissom.
Laurel Park: Saturday: Alma North, Deputed Testimony, Twixt. Labor Day: Federico Tesio, Weber City, Laurel Dash, Henry Clark, All Along.
Monmouth: Saturday: Red Bank. Sunday: Sapling. Labor Day: Sorority.
Saratoga: Wednesday: With Anticipation. Thursday: P.G. Johnson, NYSS Park Avenue. Friday: Albany, Fleet Indian, Funny Cide, Seeking The Ante, West Point, Yaddo. Saturday: Glens Falls, Jim Dandy, Prioress, Woodward. Sunday: Honorable Miss, Lucky Coin, Spinaway. Labor Day: Lure, Hopeful.
Woodbine: Saturday: Vigil.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Saturday: Pacing Derby, Maple Leaf Trot, Goodtimes.
Yonkers: Saturday: Yonkers Trot, Messenger, Pace, Mile.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Tri super, $19,361.
Derby Lane: Tri super, $13,406.
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Pick 7, $10,529; super high 5 jackpot, $10,624.
Canterbury: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,366.
Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $216,559; pick 6, $140,031; super high 5, $13,544.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $33,618.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $232,377.
Saratoga: Pick 6 jackpot, $279,627.
Woodbine: Super high 5 jackpot, $130,709.