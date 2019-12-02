Thanksgiving weekend is over, and it’s time to look ahead.
Next up: A few days off to start the Christmas shopping.
So, to take the easy way out, here’s a quick look at the weekend winners, upcoming stakes and track carryovers.
NOTES
Flying Givenchy won the Thanksgiving stakes at Derby Lane.
Baby Stop Crying won the Small stakes at Orange Park.
Chillaxification won Two for the Money Final 2. JS Flamin Ace won the first race.
Naples opens its meet Wednesday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Saturday: Holiday Distance Challenge first round.
Palm Beach: Saturday: Dick Andrews Futurity first round.
Southland: Thursday: Two for the Money Final 3.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Cigar Mile, Demoiselle, Go For Wand, Remsen. Sunday: Garland of Roses.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Jewel, Tiara, Emerald, Iron Horse, Express, Glass Slipper, Rapid Transit, Canterbury, Distaff Dash. Sunday: Caribbean Classic, Confraternity, Invitational Cup, Lady Caribbean, Caribbean Cup Speed.
Hawthorne: Friday: Pat Whitworth. Saturday: Jim Edgar.
Laurel Park: Saturday: Bender Memorial, Politely, Maryland Juvenile Futurity, Maryland Juvenile Filly.
Tampa Bay: Saturday: Inaugural, Sandpiper.
Woodbine: Sunday: Ontario Lassie.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $11,965.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $520,913.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,797.
Fair Grounds: Pick 5 jackpot, $11,084.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $64,535.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $28,670.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Late jackpot high 5, $38,268.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $92,344.