After several days of intense handicapping – and happily some nice results – it’s time to take it easy and get everyone up to date on the upcoming week.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $1,554.
Twin super: $1,150.
IGP Sunday schoolers
Fastest time: Paralific, Stidham & Brindle Kennel, 31.88.
NOTE
Miami Valley ends its meet today.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Greyhounds: Thursday: Futurity second round.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Saturday: Beaugay, Man O’War, Peter Pan, Runhappy, Vagrancy. Sunday: Gold Fever.
Charles Town: Coin Collector.
Churchill Downs: Mamzelle.
Gulfstream: English Channel.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Santa Barbara. Sunday: Fran’s Valentine.
Standardbreds
Pocono: Saturday: PA All-stars.
Yonkers: Friday: Reynolds pace for colts and fillies.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $56,516.
Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $28,652.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $342,507.
Lone Star: Pick 6 jackpot, $46,469.
Pimlico: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,671.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $314,701.
Standardbreds
Hoosier Park: Pick 5 $48,306.
Pocono: Pick 5, $36,714.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $25,300.