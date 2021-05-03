After several days of intense handicapping – and happily some nice results – it’s time to take it easy and get everyone up to date on the upcoming week.

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $1,554.

Twin super: $1,150.

IGP Sunday schoolers

Fastest time: Paralific, Stidham & Brindle Kennel, 31.88.

NOTE

Miami Valley ends its meet today.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Greyhounds: Thursday: Futurity second round.

Thoroughbreds

Belmont: Saturday: Beaugay, Man O’War, Peter Pan, Runhappy, Vagrancy. Sunday: Gold Fever.

Charles Town: Coin Collector.

Churchill Downs: Mamzelle.

Gulfstream: English Channel.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Santa Barbara. Sunday: Fran’s Valentine.

Standardbreds

Pocono: Saturday: PA All-stars.

Yonkers: Friday: Reynolds pace for colts and fillies.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $56,516.

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $28,652.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $342,507.

Lone Star: Pick 6 jackpot, $46,469.

Pimlico: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,671.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $314,701.

Standardbreds

Hoosier Park: Pick 5 $48,306.

Pocono: Pick 5, $36,714.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $25,300.

