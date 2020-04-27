Normally, the first Saturday in May is similar to Christmas. There’s a countdown involved to something fun. But in this case to watch a Triple Crown race and preseason schoolers.
However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, that has changed.
This year, the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs has been moved to September.
Although schoolers are scheduled Saturday and Sunday at Iowa Greyhound Park, in-person attendance will not be possible.
The best we can do is fire up the laptop and check out the stakes at Oaklawn Friday and Saturday. The track moved its Arkansas Derby to Saturday to give a nod to a big race on the first Saturday in May.
Then, depending on if there are dogs ready, head over to IGP’s YouTube site to watch the schoolers. Check out the potential entrants when live racing returns Saturday, May 16.
Maybe it’s time to start another countdown.
NOTES
Naples ends racing Sunday.
Oaklawn ends its meet Saturday.
Tampa Bay ends its meet Sunday.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Gulfstream: Saturday: English Channel, Honey Ryder, Big Drama.
Oaklawn: Friday: Breeders’ Championship, Fantasy. Saturday: Arkansas Derby, Oaklawn Handicap.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $424,272.