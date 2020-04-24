During difficult times such as these, sometimes it helps your spirits if you look ahead.
I hope that this can provide a lift.
Iowa Greyhound Park is less than a month away from live racing (pandemic rules permitting).
That means another season of stakes racing. Here is the schedule:
IGP Inaugural: Saturday evening, May 16.
Maiden Debut: Sunday matinee, May 17.
Memorial Sprint: Monday matinee, May 25.
King and Queen: Final Saturday matinee, July 4. Qualifying is Thursday evening, June 18; Wednesday evening, June 24; Sunday matinee, June 28.
Dubuque Course Classic: Final Sunday matinee, Sept. 6. Qualifying is Saturday evening, Aug. 22; Thursday evening, Aug. 27; Wednesday evening, Sept. 2.
Future Star: Final Saturday evening, Oct. 3. Qualifying is Thursday evening, Sept. 17; Wednesday evening, Sept. 23; Sunday matinee, Sept. 27.
Iowa Breeders’ Cup: Final and consolation Sunday matinee, Nov. 1. Qualifying is Sunday matinee, Oct. 11; Saturday evening Oct. 17; Thursday evening Oct. 22; Wednesday evening Oct. 28.
Secretary’s Choice: Sunday matinee, Nov. 8.
Au Revoir: Sunday matinee, Nov. 8.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Oaklawn: Saturday: Carousel, Bachelor.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $68,408.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $28,278; super high 5, $12,383.