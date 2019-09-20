Two of the hottest greyhounds at Iowa Greyhound Park continued their winning ways Thursday night in the second round of the Future Star stakes.
Copper Kettle Kennel’s Revin Devon and Boeckenstedt Kennel’s BGR Capt Quick are undefeated heading into Sunday’s third round.
Devon has won three in a row and four of his last five. He has 10 wins on the season.
Quick has won five of seven, with 12 wins on the season.
The results of the second round shook up the standings, as most of the top finishers in the first round didn’t fare as well in the second. Super C Jazzy, of Superior Kennel, and Hillbilly Rock, of Clayton Black Kennel, had first and second finishes.
Other second round winners were:
GT’s Hickory, T and T Kennel.
All Day Long, Superior Kennel.
Sweet Repeat, Jackson Greyhounds.
Shadow Birch, Xtrem Hess Racing.
The top 24 in points advance to Sunday’s third round.
The top eight will compete for the title Saturday, Sept. 28. The winner receives $12,000 of the $30,000 purse.
Follow the standings HERE.
Iowa Greyhound Park carryovers
Pick 5: $302.
Twin super: $4,890.
Iowa Greyhound Park schoolers
Jax Fireball posted the fastest time Thursday with a 31.04.
NOTES
Arlington ends its meet Saturday.
Hawthorne ends its meet Sunday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Festival of Stakes continues: Saturday: Group A third round. Wednesday: Group B second round. Tonight: Group C second round.
Wheeling Island: Saturday: Juvenile second round.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Today: Bertram Bongard. Saturday: Kelso, Nobel Damsel. Sunday: Ashley Cole, Gallant Bloom, John Hettinger.
Charles Town: Saturday: Oaks, Dickie Moore, Misty Bennet Pink Robbin, Henry Mercer, Rache’s Turn, Sadie Hawkins, Frank Gail.
Churchill Downs: Saturday: Dogwood.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Bear’s Den.
Laurel Park: Saturday: Frank Defrancis, Futurity, Selima, Bald Eagle, Dash, Sensible Lady, Weathervane, Turf Cup.
Monmouth: Saturday: Smoke Glacken. Sunday: Hollywood Wildcat.
Woodbine: Saturday: Victorian Queen. Sunday: Ontario Damsel, Bull Page.
Standardbreds
Hawthorne: Saturday: Finale, Kadabra, Incredible Tillie, Fox Valley Flan, Beulah Dygert, Erwin Dygert, Plum Peachy, Robert Carey, Molaro, Jaurello, Plesac.
Woodbine: Saturday: Metro Pace, She’s A Great Lady, Milton.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $269,664.
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $22,353.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,608,665.
Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $23,249.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $14,273.
Standardbreds
Hawthorne: Jackpot high 5, $13,623.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $134,991.