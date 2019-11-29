A quick look at what’s going on this weekend.

Greyhound stakes

  • Orange Park hosts the Small stakes final tonight on the 770-yard course. RS Polly Eyes, Pat C Quen and Baby Stop Crying will be among the favorites.
  • Southland continues its Two for the Money with Final 2 tonight. JS Flamin Act won the first one and can clinch the crown with a win.
  • Derby Lane hosts the Thanksgiving stakes finale Saturday night. Flying Givenchy and LK’s Crush N It should be the favorites.

Force out watch

Churchill Downs and Del Mar end their meets Sunday afternoon. That means all the carryovers must go out.

The jackpots – single ticket wagers – and others will build until then. Keep an eye on them. Closing day is the day to play them.

NOTE

Gulfstream opens its meet today.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Today: Comely, Gio Ponti, Forever Together. Saturday: Discovery, Long Island, Turf Sprint. Sunday: Tepin, Autumn Days.

Charles Town: Saturday: Eleanor Casey Memorial.

Churchill Downs: Today: Clark, Mrs. Revere. Saturday: Golden Rod, Kentucky Jockey Club.

Del Mar: Today: Hollywood Turf Cup. Saturday: Hollywood Derby, Seabiscuit, Jimmy Durante. Sunday: Matriarch, Cecil B. DeMille.

Fair Grounds: Saturday: Scherer Memorial.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Buffalo Man, House Party, Smooth Air, Hut Hut, Pulpit, Wait A While.

Laurel Park: Saturday: Richard Small, City of Laurel, Safely Kept, Thirty Eight Go Go.

Woodbine: Saturday: Sir Barton.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $434,153.

Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $46,627.

Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,983; pick 6, $51,254.

Fair Grounds: Pick 5 jackpot, $13,540.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $14,011; pick 6 jackpot, $13,393.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Late jackpot high 5, $32,909.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $64,909.

