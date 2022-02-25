Derby points available again BY GARY DURA Feb 25, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! The Road to the Kentucky Derby moves to Arkansas Saturday afternoon.It’s time for the Rebel, a 1 1/16th mile race on the dirt at Oaklawn.The winner of the Grade 2 event will get 50 points, putting the horse near the top of the standings. The next three also gain points of 20, 10 and 5. Risen Star winner Epicenter leads with 64 points.There are 11 entered. It is race 11 of 12. The Grade 3 Honeybee is race 5.Post time is 12:10 p.m.STAKESThoroughbredsAqueduct: Saturday: Stymie.Delta Down: Today: Take Charge Brandi. Saturday: Big Drama.Gulfstream: Saturday: Royal Delta.Santa Anita: Saturday: Wishing Well.Turfway: Saturday: Wintergreen.CARRYOVERS (minimum $10,000)GreyhoundsTri-State: Tri super, $10,714.ThoroughbredsAqueduct: Pick 6, $39,479.Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $21,284.Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $99,410.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,029,946.Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $14,326.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $380,262.Sam Houston: Super high 5, $44,828.Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,930.Turfway: Pick 6, $17,758.StandardbredsWoodbine: Jackpot high 5, $203,029. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today TH EXCLUSIVE: Longtime HTLF executive retiring, says company will move headquarters from Dubuque Authorities: Dubuque man arrested with 11 pounds of marijuana, $200,000 cash Work underway on $16 million renovation at Dubuque hospital Authorities identify 2 found dead in residence near Galena Police still investigating fatal pedestrian accident in Dubuque