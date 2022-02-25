The Road to the Kentucky Derby moves to Arkansas Saturday afternoon.

It’s time for the Rebel, a 1 1/16th mile race on the dirt at Oaklawn.

The winner of the Grade 2 event will get 50 points, putting the horse near the top of the standings. The next three also gain points of 20, 10 and 5. Risen Star winner Epicenter leads with 64 points.

There are 11 entered. It is race 11 of 12. The Grade 3 Honeybee is race 5.

Post time is 12:10 p.m.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Stymie.

Delta Down: Today: Take Charge Brandi. Saturday: Big Drama.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Royal Delta.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Wishing Well.

Turfway: Saturday: Wintergreen.

CARRYOVERS (minimum $10,000)

Greyhounds

Tri-State: Tri super, $10,714.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Pick 6, $39,479.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $21,284.

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $99,410.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,029,946.

Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $14,326.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $380,262.

Sam Houston: Super high 5, $44,828.

Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,930.

Turfway: Pick 6, $17,758.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $203,029.

Tags

Recommended for you