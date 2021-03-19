This weekend has been a year in the making in a sense.
COVID-19 prevented the NCAA basketball tournament last year. Now, we’re gearing up for a weekend of hoops.
And, of course, a vast selection of greyhound and horse racing to go with it.
A couple of tracks add to the entertainment with stakes-laden cards.
Fair Grounds has a 14-race card, with seven of the eight closing the cards.
Four are Grade 2: Muniz Memorial, New Orleans Classic, Oaks and Derby.
Others are Costa Rising, Crescent City Derby, Crescent City Oaks and Tom Benson.
Post time is 11:20 a.m.
Sam Houston will provide the dessert in the evening.
The Texas track will have 11 races on Texas Champions Day, with seven stakes.
They are Bara Lass, Groovy, Richard King, San Jacinto, Spirit of Texas, Star of Texas and Yellow Rose. All are ungraded.
Post time is 5:55 p.m.
The track also has two tonight: Darley Sprint and Darley Distaff.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Cicada. Sunday: Haynesfield.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Texas Glitter, Melody of Colors.
Mahoning Valley: Saturday: Southern Park.
Oaklawn: Saturday: Gazebo.
Santa Anita: Saturday: San Luis Rey. Sunday: Sensational Star.
Turf Paradise: Today: Cactus Flower, Cactus Wren.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $431,625; super high 5, $12,032.
Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,617.
Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $244,941.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $181,922.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $225,094.