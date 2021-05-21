After month of racing at Iowa Greyhound Park, it’s time to highlight a few of the top performing greyhounds.

Leading runners from recent races (starts 1st 2nd 3rd, 4th):

• Xtrem Donkey, Xtrem Hess Racing, 7 4 1 0 2.

• JD No Regrets, Stidham & Brindle Kennel, 6 3 0 0 1.

• RF Juanita, Superior Kennel, 2 2 0 0 0.

• RF Paco, Superior Kennel, 5 4 2 0 1.

• Jax Blow Pop, T and T Kennel, 4 3 0 1 0.

• JD Gone Global, Stidham & Brindle Kennel, 5 4 0 0 0.

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $2,301.

Twin super: $2,715.

IGP Thursday schoolers

Fastest time: KW Bugatti, Jackson Greyhounds, 31.38.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Southland: Saturday: Futurity final.

Thoroughbreds

Belmont: Saturday: Seek Again.

Churchill Downs: Saturday: Winning Colors, Keertana Overnight.

Golden Gate: Sunday: Alcatraz.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Santa Maria, Honeymoon. Sunday: Cinema.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Saturday: Graduate series.

Pocono Downs: Saturday: PA All-Stars.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Arlington: Pick 8, $12,922.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $17,827.

Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $66,182.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $48,717.

Lone Star: Pick 6 jackpot, $144,908.

Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $23,328.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $99,713.

Pimlico: Pick 6 jackpot, $598,522.

Prairie Meadows: Super high 5 jackpot, $10,526; pick 5 jackpot, $22,915.

Standardbreds

Pocono: Pick 5, $64,357.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $25,300 (COVID-19 hiatus).

Recommended for you