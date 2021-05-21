After month of racing at Iowa Greyhound Park, it’s time to highlight a few of the top performing greyhounds.
Leading runners from recent races (starts 1st 2nd 3rd, 4th):
• Xtrem Donkey, Xtrem Hess Racing, 7 4 1 0 2.
• JD No Regrets, Stidham & Brindle Kennel, 6 3 0 0 1.
• RF Juanita, Superior Kennel, 2 2 0 0 0.
• RF Paco, Superior Kennel, 5 4 2 0 1.
• Jax Blow Pop, T and T Kennel, 4 3 0 1 0.
• JD Gone Global, Stidham & Brindle Kennel, 5 4 0 0 0.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $2,301.
Twin super: $2,715.
IGP Thursday schoolers
Fastest time: KW Bugatti, Jackson Greyhounds, 31.38.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Saturday: Futurity final.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Saturday: Seek Again.
Churchill Downs: Saturday: Winning Colors, Keertana Overnight.
Golden Gate: Sunday: Alcatraz.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Santa Maria, Honeymoon. Sunday: Cinema.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Saturday: Graduate series.
Pocono Downs: Saturday: PA All-Stars.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Pick 8, $12,922.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $17,827.
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $66,182.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $48,717.
Lone Star: Pick 6 jackpot, $144,908.
Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $23,328.
Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $99,713.
Pimlico: Pick 6 jackpot, $598,522.
Prairie Meadows: Super high 5 jackpot, $10,526; pick 5 jackpot, $22,915.
Standardbreds
Pocono: Pick 5, $64,357.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $25,300 (COVID-19 hiatus).