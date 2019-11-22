One of the top greyhounds in the country will attempt to add another title to his list.
Mac’s Trudeaux, who won the Watch and Wager National Championship in January, will have the 1 box Saturday in Wheeling Island’s Keystone Championship final.
The race will be on the 678-yard course. Trudeaux has had success on races of any length. He won the national title on the 550-yard course. He moved to Wheeling after a successful stint at Tri State.
The strongest competitor looks to be RS’S Buckeyebuck. He’s been consistent on the break.
The championship is race 15. Post time is noon.
My pick
It’s tough to go against Mac’s Trudeaux. Be sure to include CET Earthquake, RS’S Buckeyebuck and CET Hellen Ann. RS’S Hammerdown will be closing. If he gets room, he could end up higher on the board. Hellen Ann is my upset selection.
NOTE
Gulfstream Park West ends its meet Sunday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Saturday: Two for the Money final 1.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Red Smith. Sunday: NYSSS Thunder Rumble Division.
Del Mar: Saturday: Native Diver. Sunday: Cary Grant.
Delta Downs: Tonight: My Trusty Cat. Saturday: Jean Lafitte.
Woodbine: Saturday: Coronation Futurity, Kennedy Road. Sunday: Bessarabian.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Saturday: Goldsmith Maid, Three Diamonds, Valley Victory, Governor’s cup, Mare Trot, Mare Pace, Open Trot, Open Pace.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $310,406.
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $164,356.
Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $87,260; super high 5, $18,139.
Gulfstream Park West: Pick 6 jackpot, $982,619.
Penn National: Pick 6 jackpot, $20,262.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $11,434.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Late jackpot high 5, $26,602.
Northfield: Single 6, $119,850.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $19,785.