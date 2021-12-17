Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
The highlights are few and far between this weekend.
Gulfstream leads the way Saturday with five stakes.
The Fort Lauderdale is a Grade 2 turf race with a $200,000 purse.
Grade 3 races are: Harlan’s Holiday, Sugar Swirl and Suwannee River. The Rampart is ungraded.
Post time is 11:30 a.m.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Tri State: Saturday: Mardi Gras Championship third round.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: New York Stallion Series. Sunday: Gravesend, Queens County.
Mahoning Valley: Saturday: Bobbie Bricker, Joshua Radosevich.
Oaklawn: Saturday: Tinsel
Turf Paradise: Today: Arizona Juvenile Fillies, Lost in the Fog, Zany Tactics.
Turfway: Saturday: Prairie Bayou.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $151,969.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $81,882.
Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $259,984.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $35,485.
Turfway: Pick 6 jackpot, $54,212; super high 5, $12,435.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $379,262.