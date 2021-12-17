The highlights are few and far between this weekend.

Gulfstream leads the way Saturday with five stakes.

The Fort Lauderdale is a Grade 2 turf race with a $200,000 purse.

Grade 3 races are: Harlan’s Holiday, Sugar Swirl and Suwannee River. The Rampart is ungraded.

Post time is 11:30 a.m.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Tri State: Saturday: Mardi Gras Championship third round.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: New York Stallion Series. Sunday: Gravesend, Queens County.

Mahoning Valley: Saturday: Bobbie Bricker, Joshua Radosevich.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Tinsel

Turf Paradise: Today: Arizona Juvenile Fillies, Lost in the Fog, Zany Tactics.

Turfway: Saturday: Prairie Bayou.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $151,969.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $81,882.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $259,984.

Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $35,485.

Turfway: Pick 6 jackpot, $54,212; super high 5, $12,435.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $379,262.

Tags

Recommended for you