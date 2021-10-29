Iowa Greyhound Park wraps up its season Sunday with a pair of stakes with some of the track’s top performers.
Many of the entrants are among the win leaders and most consistent performers of 2021.
Both feature entrants selected by the racing secretary. Post time is 1 p.m.
Secretary’s Choice (5/16th mile course)
1. BGR Jaded, Boeckenstedt Kennel, 9 wins.
2. JD Elegant, Stidham & Brindle Kennel, 7 wins, Iowa Breeders’ Cup finalist and 2020 champion.
3. MJ Kraken, T&T Kennel, 7 wins.
4. XT’s Elijahcraig, Xtrem Hess Racing, 8 wins.
5. Centex Ryan, Copper Kettle Kennel, won 4 of 5.
6. Whistle Awhile, Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow, 8 wins.
7. RF Juanita, Superior Kennel, 18 wins, Future Star champion.
8. KW Bugatti, Jackson Greyhounds, 12 wins, Iowa Breeders’ Cup consolation winner.
Dead To Me, of T&T Kennel, won last year.
Au Revoir (Dubuque Course)
1. Dutch McGruff, Copper Kettle Kennel, 5 wins.
2. Dawn Lyn, Stidham & Brindle Kennel, 6 wins.
3. Cuspof Greatness, Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow, 6 wins.
4. Superior Tuvia, Superior Kennel, 7 wins, Dubuque Classic winner.
5. XT’s Stagg, Xtrem Hess Racing, 4 wins.
6. Big Joe Stoefen, Copper Kettle Kennel, 7 wins, including 3 on Dubuque Course.
7. JW Aries, Jackson Greyhounds, 5 wins.
8. Strong Words, T&T Kennel, 7 wins.
Superior Tuvia won last year.
Purses for both are $500, with a breakdown of $250, $125, $75 and $50.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $0.
Twin super: $14,005.
NOTES
Belmont will extend its meet to Nov. 7.
Churchill Downs opens its meet Sunday.
Delaware Park ends its meet Saturday.
Keeneland ends its meet Saturday.
Meadowlands ends its meet Saturday.
Santa Anita ends its meet Sunday.
Pocono ends its meet Saturday.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Today: Oyster Bay. Saturday: Empire Classic, Empire Distaff, Hudson, Iroquois, Maid of the Mist, Mohawk, Sleepy Hollow, Ticondergo. Sunday: Awad, Bold Ruler, Chelsey Flower, Pumpkin Pie, Zagora.
Charles Town: Saturday: Eleanor Casey.
Churchill Downs: Saturday: Rags to Riches, Steet Sense.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Juvenile Fillies, Juvenile Sprint.
Indiana Grand: Saturday: Crown Ambassador, Indiana Fillies, Lady Fog Horn, Unreachable Star.
Keeneland: Today: Myrtlewood, Valley View. Saturday: Bowman Mill, Bryan Station, Hagyard Fayette.
Mahoning Valley: Distaff, Endurance, Sprint, Galbreath, Juvenile.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Autumn Miss. Sunday: Twilight Derby.
Woodbine: Today: Eternal Search. Saturday: Coronation Futurity, Display, Glorious Song. Sunday: Ontario Damsel, Ontario Derby.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Tonight and Saturday: Breeders’ Crown finals.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $37,250.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $145,578.
Keeneland: Pick 6, $13,775.
Meadowlands: Pick 6, $21,547.
Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $183,642.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $682,687; super high 5, $13,914.
Standardbred
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $67,622.