Rasta continued his Dubuque Classic winning streak Thursday night at Iowa Greyhound Park.

The defending champion from Copper Kettle Kennel pulled away once again in his round two qualifier and posted a 39.27. Rasta has won six Classic races in a row.

He is the only undefeated entrant.

Copper Kettle has five of the remaining 16. Superior Kettle has 4.

Rasta has 40 points. Cuspof Greatness and Cheer For Me, both with Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow, are tied for second with 32.

Post time Wednesday is 5:30 p.m. The top eight in points advance to final on Sept. 5.

Follow the standings HERE

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $691.

Twin super: $3,543.

IGP schoolers best time

JW Bon Jovi, Jackson Greyhounds, 30.83.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Arlington: Saturday: Futurity, Lassie.

Charles Town: Tonight: Classic, Oaks, Frank Gall, Pink Ribbon, Leavitt, Robert Hilton, Russell Road, Sadie Hawkins, Sylvia Bishop.

Del Mar: Today: Tranquility. Saturday: Pat O’Brien. Sunday: Shared Belief.

Monmouth: Saturday: Miss Liberty. Sunday: Charles Hesse, Breeders’ Handicap, Eleven North.

Saratoga: Today: Albany, Fleet Indiana, Funny Cide, Seeking the Ante, West Point, Yaddo. Saturday: Ballston Spa, Forego, Allen Jerkens, Ketel One, Personal Ensign, Sword Dancer, Travers. Sunday: Better Talk Now.

Woodbine: Saturday: Bison City. Sunday: Algoma, Elgin, Muskoka, Simcoe.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Saturday: Somebeachsomewhere, Eternal Camnation, Nassagaweya.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Southland: Pick 6, $10,678.

Thoroughbreds

Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $268,050.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,225.

Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $33,450.

Ellis Park: Pick 5, $22,699.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $289,210.

Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $25,177.

Louisiana Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,795.

Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $84,480.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $21,302.

Prairie Meadows: Jackpot super high 5, $215,107.

Thistledown: Pick 6 jackpot, $38,439.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $110,849; pick 6 jackpot, $48,842.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $159,492.

Tags

Recommended for you