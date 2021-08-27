On to round 3 BY GARY DURA Aug 27, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! Rasta continued his Dubuque Classic winning streak Thursday night at Iowa Greyhound Park.The defending champion from Copper Kettle Kennel pulled away once again in his round two qualifier and posted a 39.27. Rasta has won six Classic races in a row.He is the only undefeated entrant.Copper Kettle has five of the remaining 16. Superior Kettle has 4.Rasta has 40 points. Cuspof Greatness and Cheer For Me, both with Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow, are tied for second with 32.Post time Wednesday is 5:30 p.m. The top eight in points advance to final on Sept. 5.Follow the standings HERE. IGP carryoversTwin tri: $691.Twin super: $3,543.IGP schoolers best timeJW Bon Jovi, Jackson Greyhounds, 30.83.STAKESThoroughbredsArlington: Saturday: Futurity, Lassie.Charles Town: Tonight: Classic, Oaks, Frank Gall, Pink Ribbon, Leavitt, Robert Hilton, Russell Road, Sadie Hawkins, Sylvia Bishop.Del Mar: Today: Tranquility. Saturday: Pat O’Brien. Sunday: Shared Belief.Monmouth: Saturday: Miss Liberty. Sunday: Charles Hesse, Breeders’ Handicap, Eleven North.Saratoga: Today: Albany, Fleet Indiana, Funny Cide, Seeking the Ante, West Point, Yaddo. Saturday: Ballston Spa, Forego, Allen Jerkens, Ketel One, Personal Ensign, Sword Dancer, Travers. Sunday: Better Talk Now.Woodbine: Saturday: Bison City. Sunday: Algoma, Elgin, Muskoka, Simcoe.StandardbredsWoodbine: Saturday: Somebeachsomewhere, Eternal Camnation, Nassagaweya.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)GreyhoundsSouthland: Pick 6, $10,678.ThoroughbredsArlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $268,050.Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,225.Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $33,450.Ellis Park: Pick 5, $22,699.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $289,210.Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $25,177.Louisiana Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,795.Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $84,480.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $21,302.Prairie Meadows: Jackpot super high 5, $215,107.Thistledown: Pick 6 jackpot, $38,439.Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $110,849; pick 6 jackpot, $48,842.StandardbredsWoodbine: Jackpot high 5, $159,492. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today New Dubuque restaurant to offer healthy eating option for residents A life remembered: North Buena Vista man made his mark quietly Dubuque woman pleads guilty, sentenced for prostitution Police: Dubuque woman faces felony charge related to badly injured toddler son Bobbi Alpers