Boeckenstedt Kennel qualified four for Saturday evening’s Future Star stakes final at Iowa Greyhound Park.
The kennel has two of the top three finalists, with BGR Bottoms Up and Superior Kennel’s RF Juanita topping the qualifying standings.
Finalists by box, with kennel and season highlights
1. BGR Bottoms Up, Boeckenstedt Kennel. He has 13 wins and has won four of five.
2. BGR Big Foot Joe, Boeckenstedt Kennel. He has six wins and hit the board 18 times.
3. RF Juanita, Superior Kennel. She has 15 wins and won five of seven.
4. North End Jill, Copper Kettle Kennel. She has seven wins and hit the board 23 times.
5. KW Bugatti, Jackson Greyhounds. He has nine wins and hit the board in seven straight.
6. BGR Half Rack, Boeckenstedt Kennel. She has seven wins hit the board 20 times.
7. Eager Erlene, Copper Kettle Kennel. She has eight wins and hit the board 18 times.
8. BGR Twistedsista, Boeckenstedt Kennel. She has seven wins and hit the board 19 times.
Post time is 5:30 p.m.
The purse is $30,000. The earnings by finish are: $12,000, $6,000, $3,000, $2,400, $2,100, $1,800, $1,500 and $1,200. T’s Capt Phasma, of T and T Kennel, won last year.
Selections
Juanita, Bottoms Up and North End Jill will be out early. It will be a battle between Juanita and Bottoms Up. I’m giving the edge to Juanita. Eager Erlene, KW Bugatti and Big Foot Joe will be on my tickets.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $366.
Twin super: $8,241.
IGP schoolers best time
Superior Andy, Superior Kennel, 31.86.
NOTES
Churchill Downs ends its meet Sunday.
Golden Gate ends its meet Sunday.
Santa Anita opens its meet today.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Festival of Stakes: Saturday: Finals.
Wheeling Island: Sunday: Mountaineer Classic first round.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Today: John Hettinger. Saturday: Turf Sprint, Champagne, Miss Grillo, Woodward. Sunday: Fasig-Tipton, Frizette, Pilgrim.
Churchill Downs: Today: Seneca. Saturday: Ack Fredette, Lukas Classic.
Laurel Park: Saturday: Japan Turf, Futurity, Selima, Dash, All Along.
Santa Anita: Today: American Pharoah, Chandelier, Eddie D, Speakeasy. Saturday: Awesome Again, City of Hope, John Henry, Rodeo Drive, Sprint. Sunday: Chillingworth, Surfer Girl, Unzip Me, Zenyatta, Zuma Beach.
Woodbine: Saturday: Wonder Where. Sunday: Breeders’ Stake, Ontario Fashion.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Pick 6, $53,716.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $63,930.
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $63,640.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $233,893; super high 5, $23,050.
Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $23,514.
Woodbine: Pick 6 jackpot, $41,006; super high 5 jackpot, $28,429.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $93,135.