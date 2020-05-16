Killer Tolstoy hugged the rail from the 1 box and was able to run down a fast-starting JD Revelation to claim the IGP Inaugural Saturday night.
“It was definitely his hole in Naples,” said Jerry Cole, trainer. “He couldn’t have drawn a better box.”
Tolstoy, from Superior Kennel, cruised to a 31.58 to win by a head over the Stidham & Brindle Kennel entrant.
“That was a little bit of a surprise,” said Cole. “He’s not known for coming off the pace.”
As the dogs entered the back stretch, Tolstoy had a bit of a halt.
“He had to slow just a little bit,” Cole said. “He regained some once he hit the back stretch and made up some ground.”
Killer Tolstoy posted 18 wins in 35 races at Naples. He also hit the board 30 times.
Tolstoy, which went off as the second favorite, paid $7.20, $4 and $3.
Tolstoy picked up $250 of the $500 purse. Revelation earned $175, JS Drews Money, from Copper Kettle Kennel, got $75 and Donald J Black, from Clayton Black Kennel, earned $50.
Black Raven, of Boeckenstedt Kennel, won last year.