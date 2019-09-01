Superior Tora continued her closing mastery Sunday afternoon at Iowa Greyhound Park.
The betting favorite overcame a fast-breaking Joesrifleman to post a close victory win in 39.73.
Joesrifleman, in the 2 box, broke strongly and grabbed a solid lead.
“It was a tough race,” owner Alan Hill said. “It took everything she could do to win it. She was a distant third behind Joesrifleman in the backstretch.”
Tora, who started in the 1 box, kept plugging away. She found another gear as she reached the tote board.
“I didn’t think she could pull it off,” Hill said. “I didn’t think she could do it.”
Tora began making up ground, accelerated through the turn and took the win late.
“Trainer Jerry Cole says she has the right body style to run 3/8ths,” Hill said. “She’s lean, thin and a narrow body.”
Joesrifleman placed, Revin Devon third and Benny Goodman fourth.
Tora receives $12,000 of the $30,000 post. $6,000 goes to the runner-up, $3,000 to third and $2,400 to fourth.
Tora, of Superior Kennel, has 13 wins on the season, including five of six.
She paid $3.80, $2.80 and $2.20.
“She’s the real deal. She has the desire and doesn’t quit. She goes after it,” Hill said.
Copper Kettle Kennel has won three of the past four: Wild Bill Reeves, Joeslittlepebble and last year’s champ, Fathree. BS Hammer, from T&T Kennel, won in 2017.