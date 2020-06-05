The return of patrons at Iowa Greyhound Park coincides with a packed weekend of racing.
Pari-mutuel fans are allowed in the facility since the governor eased pandemic restrictions.
Whether you like greyhounds, thoroughbreds or standardbreds, there will be an option for you.
Iowa Greyhound Park’s racing, of course, tops the list. Its post time Saturday is 5:30 p.m. and Sunday is 1 p.m.
Other options include:
Greyhounds
• Derby Lane.
• Orange Park.
• Palm Beach.
• Wheeling Island.
• Tri-State.
Thoroughbreds
• Belmont.
• Charles Town.
• Churchill Downs.
• Evangeline.
• Laurel Park.
• Gulfstream.
• Santa Anita.
• Tampa Bay.
• Woodbine (and will force out its jackpot high 5 Saturday night. It starts at $236,338).
Standardbreds
• Northfield.
• Meadowlands.
• Woodbine.
Note: These are subject to change.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: 0.
Twin super: $533.
IGP schooler watch
Rafe Up Theriver, of Jackson Greyhounds, posted the fastest time Thursday, 31.26.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Today: Harmony Lodge. Saturday: Fort Marcy, Intercontinental, Westchester, Carter Handicap. Sunday: First Defence.
Gulfstream: Saturday; Game Face, Soldier’s Dancer, Ginger Punch.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Derby, Gold Cup, Desert Code, Cinema, Crystal Water, Fran’s Valentine. Sunday: Triple Bend.
CARRYOVERS
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Pick 5, $327,647; pick 6 jackpot, $78,246.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $64,962.
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $179,608.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,370,171.
Laurel Park: Pick 5, $73,629; pick 6 jackpot, $31,438; super high 5, $30,908.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $585,873.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $31,784.