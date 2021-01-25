It’s time for a look at the carryovers and upcoming stakes.
NOTE
The addition of Caliente to the Iowa Greyhound park simulcast lineup is on hold, as state regulations need to be clarified.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Tobaggan. Sunday: Jimmy Winkfield.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Holy Bull, Swale, Kitten’s Joy, Sweetest Chant, Forward Gal.
Oaklawn: Saturday: Martha Washington, American Beauty.
Sam Houston: Saturday: My Dandy, Darby’s Daughter. Sunday: Houston Ladies Classic, John Connally Turf, Texas Turf Mile, Pulse Power Turf Sprint, Jersey Lilly Turf, Stonerside Sprint.
Santa Anita: Saturday: San Pasqual, San Marcos, Robert Lewis. Sunday: Baffle.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $46,459.
Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,029.
Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $13,725.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $710,207.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $24,847.